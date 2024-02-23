The Big Picture Dan Harmon confirmed the Community movie script is almost done and will be set on the Greendale Community College campus.

Donald Glover hinted the movie will follow the cast back at Greendale for a reunion, with Abed as a big director.

The original TV series cast, apart from Chevy Chase, is expected to return for the movie with scheduling being the biggest problem.

As the man tasked with making sure the latter part of the "Six Seasons and a Movie" prophecy comes true, Dan Harmon has made it clear just how far along he is in an interview with Variety. His response contrasts all the recent reports from cast members of the highly anticipated Community movie which had placed the film somewhere between having already been written and having been filmed. In Harmon's own words, the film's script is "almost done."

“I can confirm Donald Glover’s report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald’s sources are so unreliable because the script is always ‘almost done,'” Harmon quipped. “What can I tell you about it — it’s set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I’m super excited about it, and we’re almost done.”

Harmon reflects on picking up characters he had moved past nine years ago to focus on new ones in Rick and Morty and Krapopolis admitting that the process has elicited contrasting feelings and emotions. He admits to having "nervous breakdowns" and crying but notes that he is very excited to embrace these characters all these years later. Harmon is writing the script with fellow Community and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest. Everyone from the original TV series apart from Chevy Chase is expected to return, meaning Alison Brie (Annie Edison), Donald Glover (Troy Barnes), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett), Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry) and Jim Rash (Dean Craig Pelton) are all set for the movie.

What Is the 'Community' Movie All About?

Image via Sony Pictures Television.

Harmon confirmed what Donald Glover had said about the film's setting, which will be set on the Greendale Community College campus. Earlier, Glover had hinted at the film's plot, sharing excitement at the direction it was taking. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, while promoting his new show Mr. and Mrs Smith, Glover briefly hinted that the film will follow the cast back at Greendale for a reunion as told through Abed's lens.

"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great.' It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like 'This sounds f---ing tight."

Joel McHale also expressed excitement about the movie in an interview with Collider while talking about his hit Fox show, Animal Control. The Community cast is big on jokes, with McHale joking that they'd already filmed the movie. He then went on to clarify that scheduling was the biggest problem with the cast being busy working on other projects.

“We shot it, we shot it yesterday. Great. Uh, yeah, it only took a few hours. I couldn’t believe it. Um, it’s gonna be amazing. Well, you know, we were shooting it last summer and then, so I, I think as long as we can start getting all these schedules together, that it will probably be next summer. I mean, that is what I am, that’s what I hope for. You know, it’s everything. Everyone’s in and we’ve signed the thing. I mean, everyone’s so, uh, so yeah, we just need to make the time.”

You can watch Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Prime Video. Rick and Morty, Krapopolis, and Animal Control are available on Hulu. All seasons of Community are available on Hulu and Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX