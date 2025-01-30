Community fans have been very, very patient. The last part of the comedy series' motto "six seasons and a movie" is taking a long time to come true, and even though the highly anticipated Community movie is closer than ever to becoming a reality, there's still the matter of getting all the cast together and the cameras rolling. Alison Brie (GLOW) was game to talk to Collider about it at Sundance, while she was promoting her new horror movie Together.

During the interview, Brie spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub about how the Community movie looks production-wise and compared it to how the Now You See Me cast feels about making the next installment of that franchise. Ultimately, however, all she could give was a bittersweet answer when Weintraub asked point-blank if the Community movie was happening or not:

"I don't know. Obviously, everybody's schedules are tricky, and maybe that's the main thing. But I maintain an optimism. I'm always hearing, 'Checking of avails.' So that's always a good thing. 'We're checking new avails for later in the year.' So, again, like Dave [Franco] was saying about the 'Now You See Me' cast, we all love each other so much. Everybody wants to do it. So, there's the willingness. I feel like that's the first step is all of us just being like, 'Let's get the gang back together!' So, your guess is as good as mine."

What Else Do We Know About the 'Community' Movie?

The fact that everyone is willing to make their schedule work and that the main cast has been vocal about their excitement is a good thing. At the very least, it signals to fans that the project isn't dead in the water. Another good thing about the Community movie is that the script by series creator Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) is already written. The creative process can take years, and fortunately, we're already past the development stage. However, it's not like Harmon didn't have time to think about the story: Community wrapped its final season almost a decade ago.

Harmon is also staying mum about what will happen in the Community movie. Fans' biggest question is how the writer will be able to fit the Community format into a two-hour movie. The series was jam-packed with pop-cultural references in every episode, but it still found the time to develop its main characters. Will that kind of approach work for a feature film, or is Harmon going in a completely different direction? We'll have to wait and see.

