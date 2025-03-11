The cast of Community is more than used to it by now: in every public appearance they make or interview they give, there's someone to ask about the movie that has been brewing for quite a few years. Of course, this is sort of their fault — the motto "six seasons and a movie" became a recurring joke when the series aired on NBC. And when it got cancelled on Season 6, it was obvious there was only one thing left to do to complete the story. In a new interview during the Dinner's On Me podcast hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Community star Joel McHale was happy to talk about the upcoming movie and share what he could about what the production is looking like.

During the interview, McHale underscored that the movie is not an urban legend, and argued that the biggest evidence to support it is that three huge things have already happened: the script by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) has been written, all the main cast have agreed to do it and are excited to return and, most importantly of all, Peacock has already given the money to fund it all. As other stars previously indicated, there is only one thing standing in the way:

"So that is a, that’s when everyone’s like, is that going to happen? I was like, well, we got the money, which is one of the harder things to do. Yeah. And everyone’s in, so that’s the other. It’s really coming down to schedules and a script was written. So all that is real. And I know that we’ve been talking about it for literally years, but it’s, it will happen and there’s just, you know, it’s just getting those schedules together."

After confirming that he has read the script, McHale immediately added that he wouldn't say anything about it. He jokingly gave a spoiler, though, and stated that "everybody dies."

