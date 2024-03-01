Following a study group of college students at Greendale Community College, Community is well on its way to becoming a movie after six glorious seasons, just as Abed (Danny Pudi) predicted. Community was only popular with a small group of fans, but now, 15 years after its pilot, the show has seen its small fanbase convert into a cult, with more viewers chiming in to follow the series. The show's popularity ‒ both by means of its availability on multiple streaming platforms and the memes created by the online fanbase, has helped the show finally come back with And A Movie despite its cancelation.

Throughout the six hilarious seasons, Community's storylines were always out of the box. While the show adopted a darker approach in its latter seasons, the uniqueness still existed. One of the best aspects of the show was its writing, the dialogues in particular. While they were hilarious in their own right, the dialogues were often wise or sarcastic, making them a perfect match for everyday conversations.

10 "Six seasons and a movie!"

Character: Abed Nadir

Abed's prediction about the show was perhaps the most popular dialogue on the show. Whether he's omniscient or the producers were annoyed by it, the prediction came true. The film was even named And A Movie after this dialogue. While Abed never broke the fourth wall, his actions in this dialogue were implied. The characters in the show often reminded him it wasn't a TV show but reality, yet he remained adamant about viewing his life as a soap opera. While Abed had plenty of quotes that stuck with the audience, this one was the most profound in the fandom.

Soon after the six seasons ended, fans were awaiting the movie, but it never came. After Community's popularity took off, the dialogue caught the internet by storm, and soon after, rumors of the film being made caught fire. So, in a roundabout yet straight way, we have this dialogue to thank for And A Movie.

9 "Consider yourself Chang'd!"

Character: Ben Chang

Ben Chang, portrayed by Ken Jeong, was undeniably the one character who had the most character development (and not in a good way). It was impossible to guess what Chang would do at any given moment. His character was a wild card, always all over the place. From a disgraced Spanish teacher to a power-hungry dictator and eventually a security guard, Chang's character arc was a rollercoaster ride of unpredictability. One thing about Chang that didn't change, however, was his famous dialogue, "Consider yourself Chang'd!"

Every time Chang used this dialogue, it implied a significant shift in his character, usually for the worse. Jeong's timing and delivery made this dialogue a fan favorite, but beyond its comedic value, the quote also served as a reflection of Chang's own journey of self-discovery and reinvention. As he struggled to find his place in the world, the phrase became a symbol of his desire to assert himself and leave his mark on Greendale Community College.

8 "When we seek to destroy others, we often hurt ourselves, because it's the self that wants to be destroyed."

Pierce Hawthorne, played by Chevy Chase

Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase) was a rather complex character on Community. Pierce's character was almost always unjust and insensitive. He often struggled with feelings of inadequacy, loneliness, and the desire for validation, which made him lash out at others. While his abrasive demeanor persisted throughout the show, there were a few moments when his experience peeked through his character and Pierce offered profound insights that resonated with viewers.

Despite his flaws, Pierce possessed a deep understanding of human nature, born from a lifetime of experiences and personal struggles. His quote was also a reflection of his own petty actions. He knew that his generally rude nature was rooted in his own insecurities and unresolved issues, and his quote acknowledged the destructive nature of projecting one's inner turmoil onto others. But the occasional wisdom didn't make Pierce a better person. In fact, Chase, the man behind Pierce, was fired from Community after using a racial slur on set.

7 "A lifetime of disappointment has given me douche-ray vision."

Character: Britta Perry

Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs) is awesome. Or so is the facade she presents. After a lifetime of hurt, Britta has become skeptical of everything and everyone around her. She doesn't let people into her life and avoids building relationships and friendships at all costs. Even when she tries, she often struggles to connect with others in a meaningful way. Britta portrays herself as a rebel, often challenging authority and questioning societal norms. However, beneath the tough exterior she adorns, there is a sense of deep insecurity that sometimes comes to the surface, much like this quote.

Britta suggests that she has a douche-ray vision, which prevents her from falling for people who'll end up breaking her heart, but she ends up falling for some questionable men anyway, including Jeff. This shows that she isn't as closed-off as she says, and in fact, has a soft spot that can sometimes be deceived by con men.

6 "The funny thing about being smart, is that you can get through most of life without ever having to do any work."

Charcter: Jeff Winger

Undeniably a genius, Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) is the epitome of charm and wit. A hotshot former lawyer turned student, Jeff has a knack for getting maximum results with minimal effort. He's perfectly accurate when he says, "The funny thing about being smart, is that you can get through most of life without ever having to do any work." From his first day at Greendale Community College, Jeff makes it clear that his time there is a means to an end and in no way a genuine pursuit of knowledge. He ensures to enroll in what he calls "ultimate blow-off classes," any courses that require little to no work.

Jeff's laissez-faire approach to academia, while a point of contention among his peers, serves as a source of humor for the viewers. His excellence in the art of manipulation and persuasion, but his unwillingness to put in the hard work often leads to moral dilemmas throughout the show. Despite his shortcomings, Jeff learns valuable lessons about friendship, integrity, and the true meaning of success with his quirky study group members.

5 "A passing grade? Like a C? Why don't I just get pregnant at a bus station?"

Character: Annie Edison

Annie Edison, played by Alison Brie, is a straight-A student who ends up at Greendale after a prescription drug addiction and breakdown. She's studious and a perfectionist and thrives on academic validation. Of all the members in the study group, she's the most ambitious and overachieving. So, of course, it makes sense that a quote like this would come from her. One would believe Annie is exaggerating with such a rude comment, but she does believe the two to be relatively on the same level. She equates a passing grade with a lack of ambition or self-respect, and her comment underscores her belief that accepting mediocrity is akin to engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior.

Annie is undoubtedly entitled; she's a white girl in a study group where everyone is older than her and ultimately less successful in life than she aspires to be at their age. But despite her shortcomings, Annie matures over time, confronting her insecurities and learning to assert herself in various situations.

4 “Guys. Greendale's music department is flat ba-roque.”

Character: Dean Pelton

In a school where the entire crowd is marked by eccentricities, it only makes sense that the Dean has some of his own. Craig Pelton (Jim Rash) plays this role perfectly, with his colorful personality and penchant for theatricality. He can constantly be seen in the quirkiest of costumes and possesses whimsical humor. While the students seldom appreciate his sense of style, he goes into every day with unabashed enthusiasm. The Dean's performances are a treat to look forward to.

So it's not surprising when he comes up with the quote, "Guys. Greendale's music department is flat ba-roque." While he quite obviously uses ba-roque as wordplay for "broke," it works on multiple levels. A baroque actually stands for a Western style of architecture, music, dance, painting, sculpture, poetry, and other arts that flourished from the early 17th century.

3 "When the world gets bad enough, the good go crazy. But the smart.. they go bad.”

Evil Abed, played by Danny Pudi

Abed is a severely underappreciated character. But who is even less appreciated is his evil alter ego. While Abed is a lovable character with eccentric habits and unique perspectives, his evil counterpart offers a darker and more cynical outlook on the world. Evil Abed has a calculating and Machiavellian persona, representing Abed's suppressed emotions and darker impulses. It is believed that the darkest timeline, a running gag on the show, only exists in Abed's brain and that from Abed's point of view, any timeline without Troy is darker than the rest. Interestingly, this sinister alter ego only comes to the surface when Abed is separated from Troy (Donald Glover), as noted in the episodes Remedial Chaos Theory, Contemporary Impressionists, and Introduction to Finality.

While Evil Abed isn't beloved, he is a thrill whenever he's around, much like this dialogue. The dialogue is actually fruitful and relevant to the story. Abed is a generally adorable person. He thinks he's evil whenever he dons a goatee because he believes it is the darkest timeline. However, to anyone outside, it only seems that he's going crazy.

2 "Webster's Dictionary defines? That's the Jim Belushi of speech openings. It accomplishes nothing, but everyone keeps using it and nobody knows why."

Annie Edison, played by Alison Brie

Annie is a big fan of everything academic, including debates and Model UN, which is helpful because she has strong opinions and critiques everything she comes across. She is a believer in radical change, especially when it comes to clichéd speech openings. This starts when Jeff, completely unprepared for the toast he's about to give, starts his speech with, “Webster’s Dictionary defines …” Offended, Annie compares starting speeches with dictionary definitions as an equivalent of Jim Belushi. This is not surprising because she often tends to exaggerate comparisons, but this quote takes out two clichés in one pithy blast. Glib, mean, and spot on, the quote points to the overuse of both dictionary definitions and actor Jim Belushi, highlighting his inexplicable popularity.

This isn't the first time Community took a shot at Belushi, including the time Michelle Slater called her relationship, "the Jim Belushi of sexual commitments. It barely means anything, and it grows on what’s there over time.” or the time when Abed said, "You’re the center slice of a square cheese pizza. Actually, that sounds delicious. I’m the center slice of a square cheese pizza. You’re Jim Belushi.”

1 "I discovered at a very early age that if I talked long enough, I could make anything right or wrong. So either I'm god, or truth is relative. Either way: Booyah."

Jeff Winger, played by Joel McHale

It is no surprise that Jeff Winger has a manipulative personality. While it's a trait common to most lawyers, Jeff is the cream of the crop. His favorite aspect of his personality is his smooth-talking ability to persuade others. Jeff doesn't shy away from bending the truth to his advantage and strongly believes it isn't immoral to shape perception according to his requirements. Whether he sees himself as a master manipulator or as someone who recognizes the relativity of truth, the quote provides insight into Jeff's worldview and his belief in the power of persuasion.

The dialogue mentions him believing that truth is subjective, which to some extent is actually true. With enough words and engaging anecdotes, it isn't difficult to make the listener believe whatever you want them to believe. Which begs the question: Are we in the darkest timeline?

