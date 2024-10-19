Community fans have been hoping for "six seasons and a movie" ever since that line of dialogue first appeared in the Season 2 episode "Paradigms of Human Memory." Back then, the number was just in reference to Abed's obsession with NBC's The Cape, which he hoped would get six seasons and a movie (instead, it lasted only ten episodes). But, since then, it's become a dream for Community fans that the show would last that long. The dream is supposed to be a reality at long last, as soon as schedules align for the cast to finally film the Community movie. But if you can’t wait to see the Community cast together again in the long-awaited movie, there is a more immediate solution. You can tide yourself over with the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken.

When Community started, Ken Jeong was already an established talent thanks to the blockbuster The Hangover. On Community, he gave a hilarious performance as the study group's Spanish teacher. Jeong is such a strong comedic performer that the writers found reasons to keep his character around long after the study group completed his Spanish course. In between Community and his current gig on the panel of The Masked Singer, Jeong starred in Dr. Ken, which lasted two seasons. The 2015 series is a sweet family sitcom in which he plays a doctor, drawing from his real experience working as a doctor before he pivoted to acting. Jeong's former Community co-stars make guest appearances throughout the series. But, the most fun, must-see episode for Community fans is the finale.

The 'Dr. Ken' Finale is a Love Letter to 'Community'

In Dr. Ken, Ken Jeong’s character, Dr. Ken Park, decides to get into comedy while still practicing medicine. In the delightfully meta finale, his life hits a crossroads when his standup gets the attention of a TV producer, played by none other than Community creator Dan Harmon as himself. The producer asks him to audition for a guest spot on his show. From there, the episode only becomes more familiar to Community fans. Ken auditions alongside Alison Brie, who Community fans recognize as Annie, but in this show, she plays herself. The audition goes poorly until the usually mild-mannered Ken gets angry and starts ranting, taking on the mannerisms of his Community character Ben Chang. He ends up being offered not just the guest spot he tried out for, but a series regular part.

The final scene of the Dr. Ken finale shows Ken acting in the show-within-a-show. Several beloved recurring Community actors serve as extras: Erik Charles Nielsen, who played Garrett; Danielle Kaplowitz, who played Vicky; Richard Erdman, who played Leonard; and Luke Youngblood, who played Magnitude. It’s very fun spotting all these actors and appreciating how the scene homages Jeong’s very first scene in Community.

Which Episodes of 'Dr. Ken' Have 'Community' Cast Members?

While the finale is the most overt tribute to Community, Dr. Ken is full of mini-Community reunions. Joel McHale and Danny Pudi both appear in the episode "Dave's Valentine." Gillian Jacobs appears in "Ken's New Intern," giving a hilarious performance as an intern who Ken suspects has a crush on him. Yvette Nicole Brown appears in "A Day in the Life." Jim Rash appears in "Ken's An Expert Witness." Finally, Jonathan Banks appears in "Ken's Professor."

Of these mini-reunions, the most worth watching is "Dave's Valentine." McHale plays Ross Kirkland, Ken's nemesis. Ross is the same kind of sleazy lawyer that McHale's Community character, Jeff Winger, was before he was disbarred and came to Greendale Community College. Ross and Ken are enemies because he's always bringing frivolous lawsuits against doctors, but they have to put their feud aside when their children want to go to the Valentine's Day dance together. McHale and Jeong have an easy comedic chemistry that makes this episode a highlight of the series.

Although Jeong and McHale can be seen together when McHale appears as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer, during Jeong's guest appearance on McHale's Animal Control, and when they co-host the podcast The Darkest Timeline, there's nothing like seeing the two of them riffing together on an actual sitcom again. As a bonus, Danny Pudi shows up as a womanizer who mistreats one of Jeong's co-workers, leading to a Valentine's Day confrontation between the two. While it would've been nice to see Pudi actually in scenes with his former Community co-stars, it's still fun to see him.

Hopefully, it will not be long before the stars align for the Community movie to finally happen. Until then, Dr. Ken's finale is a must-watch for Community fans, full of appropriately meta humor. The guest appearances from Community cast members throughout the show's run are also worth watching whenever you miss seeing these actors together. The easy chemistry they developed over six years of Community never went away and is exciting to watch, even in a very different context.

Dr. Ken Release Date October 2, 2015 Cast Ken Jeong , Suzy Nakamura , Dave Foley , Tisha Campbell-Martin , Jonathan Slavin , Albert Tsai , Krista Marie Yu , Dana Lee , Kate Simses , Stephen Guarino , Marques Ray , Jerry Minor , Justin Chon , Alexis Rhee , Zooey Jeong , David Lengel , Elise Falanga , Patrick O'Sullivan , Gillian Vigman , Betsy Sodaro , Clyde Kusatsu , Jeanne Sakata , Eli Jane , Jessaica Shields , Joseph Keane , Melissa Greenspan , Andy St. Clair , Cheryl Bricker , meagen fay , Mehmet Oz , Callan Farris Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Jared Stern , Ken Jeong , John Fox Character(s) Dr. Ken , Allison Park , Pat , Damona , Clark , Dave , Molly , D.K. , Julie , Connor , Juan-Julio , Eric , Jae , In-Sook , Emily , Mr. Davis , Receptionist , Surgeon , Megan , Sonja , Jerry , Pam , Bride , Patient , Mr. Sampson , Jane , Madonna Guy , Linda , Virginia , Dr. Oz , Very Sweet Kid Expand

Dr. Ken is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

