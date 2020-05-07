Pop Pop! ‘Community’ Cast Reuniting for a Virtual Table Read for Charity

While Community fans may have only gotten the first half of the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie hashtag, they can now add #AndATableRead to their list of demands received! Per Variety, the cast of Dan Harmon‘s cult sitcom sensation is reuniting for a virtual table read, all to benefit the charities José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.

Cast members participating in the virtual event include Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and yes, Donald Glover, who has not participated in any Community event since exiting the show in season 5. Noticeably absent from the list of performers? Chevy Chase, who notoriously clashed with Harmon and his fellow castmates throughout the run, before leaving after season 4. Harmon will also be participating in the reading.

The episode of choice? Season 5’s “Cooperative Polygraphy,” a bottle episode featuring guest star Walton Goggins (who won’t be at the table read) bequeathing Pierce Hawthorne’s (Chase) offerings to his study group friends after his death. The episode makes sense from a logistical standpoint — it will play better virtually since it’s just people talking in a room, it has Glover but doesn’t have Chase — but certainly isn’t what I’d call the show’s finest half-hour. It will be interesting — and, frankly, comforting — to see how the cast returns to the material six years after its original airdate.

After the reading, there will also be a Q&A session, which fans can participate in by tagging @CommunityTV and using the hashtag #AskCommunity. The whole thing will go down on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page Monday, May 18, at 2 p.m. PT.

