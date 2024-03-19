The Big Picture Get ready to relive the chaos at Glendale's Community College with the beloved comedy available for streaming on Peacock starting April 1.

Get ready to head back to Glendale's most chaotic school, with Peacock announcing that Community will be available for streaming on their catalog starting on April 1. If someone's been watching Jeff (Joel McHale), Britta (Gillian Jacobs), Troy (Donald Glover), Abed (Danny Pudi), Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown), Annie (Alison Brie) and Pierce (Chevy Chase) living through their adventures for years, they'll the chance to do so all over again, with the six seasons of the beloved comedy finding a new streaming home. Classes were never normal at Glendale Community College, and the peculiar group of friends always knew how to spice things up while they studied.

Community was created by Dan Harmon, and it ran over the course of six seasons. While other comedies, such as Friends and How I Met Your Mother, tried to find the most relatable situations possible, Community always attempted to find relatable scenarios in the middle of unusual situations. Whether it was Dean Pelton (Jim Rash) displaying his latest creative outfit, or yet another massive game of paintball involving the entire school, Community took elements seen across the entire entertainment industry and translated them into a grounded plot in one of the main characters' lives.

Community also helped the main cast of the series achieve bigger goals, with the performers going through very different career paths after the story came to an end. Donald Glover, who portrayed Troy in the comedy, went on to become the global superstar known as Childish Gambino, while also appearing in Solo: A Star Wars Story and in Atlanta. On the other hand, Alison Brie went on to star in titles such as Promising Young Woman, Rick and Morty and BoJack Horseman. The other members of the main cast also moved on towards different projects, proving that the amount of creativity seen in Community allowed the people who work on it to launch their careers into stardom.

Six Seasons and a Movie

Most fans of Community can remember when Abed, as a meta joke, described a story that could run for six seasons and a movie. It turns out that the fate of the comedy will be just like Abed said all those years ago, with a Community movie currently in development over at Peacock. Most of the main cast of the series will return, setting the stage for a new story that will take place years after the characters were last seen on television. Community called NBC and Yahoo! Screen its home over the course of its run, but now it's time for Glendale's most beloved class to take over the streaming age.

Community will be available for streaming on Peacock on April 1.