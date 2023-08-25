The cult classic comedy sitcom Community continues to be a pop-cultural phenomenon with a devoted fan base even after eight years since being off the air. With creator Dan Harmon and many original cast members signing on for the highly-anticipated Community: The Movie, audiences could look forward to seeing their favorite Greendale Community College faculty and students return to the big screen.

Like any popular show or sitcom, every fan has their favorite character, and Community has plenty of memorable and colorful choices. Whether it's Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase) or Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), the best character from the show can only be determined by how much audiences like and care for them.

10 Pierce Hawthorne

Pierce Hawthorne is a challenging man to get along with. He's toxic and selfish, and one of the biggest grumps on campus. However, he does have a sensitive side from time to time, as he expresses moments of self-doubt and actively seeks companionship.

Pierce may have been a closeted racist and flawed individual, but his behavior largely stemmed from his insecurities about death and loneliness. He may not have been easy to be friends with, but he truly cared for the study group, seeing them as his actual family, and occasionally acting as their unconventional father figure.

9 Ian Duncan

Professor Ian Duncan (John Oliver) is probably the most unqualified teacher at Greendale. When he's not failing at his psychology experiments or showing up to class drunk, he's usually the one to partake in several of the study group's comedic adventures.

Life was hard for Duncan growing up, leading him to become a dysfunctional educator with an obvious drinking problem. His impulsiveness and insecurities have also caused him misfortune several times during his stay on campus. However, when he's not drinking or fooling around, he can sometimes be a wise and compassionate man, able to give helpful advice to the students and show that he could step up every once in a while.

8 Señor Ben Chang

Greendale's unhinged former Spanish teacher, Señor Ben Chang (Ken Jeong), can make any situation as bizarre and uncomfortable as possible. There are no limits to how far he'll go to satisfy his quest for respect and power, usually involving himself in strange and dangerous schemes to be accepted by the study group.

Throughout six seasons, Chang's erratic and goofy behavior has steadily increased to the point where it's hard to predict what nonsensical thing he'll say or do next. He revels in his absurdity and can't seem to understand how much trouble he's causing himself. He's an entertaining wild card who steals the show in all of his scenes.

7 Britta Perry

Britta (Gillian Jacobs) is just the worst. She's pretentious, constantly bringing up social issues, and is perhaps the biggest buzzkill around. However, she's also a compassionate friend, usually acting as the study group's moral leader whenever they're about to do something wrong.

It's easy to pick on Britta for her overbearing need to feel morally right all the time, but she justifies her actions knowing they come with the best intentions. As the show progressed, her cringe behavior led to many hilarious situations that only could have worked thanks to Jacobs' brilliant comedic talents.

6 Shirley Bennett

Shirley Bennet (Yvette Nicole Brown) is the study group's sweetest and most charitable member. Being a good-natured mother of three, she often acts motherly to her friends and tries to help whenever possible. However, she does occasionally show a dark side and can be prone to anger when offended or outraged.

Shirley has a lot on her plate during her time as a student. Balancing work, school, and home life while being a struggling parent is difficult, especially since she suffered a failed marriage. However, she kept her head up high and proved herself to be a confident woman who could be happy and friendly one moment and mean when she needed to be.

5 Annie Edison

No student at Greendale is as enthusiastic about learning and extracurricular activities as Annie Edison (Alison Brie). She's the most active member of the Study Group, spending most of her time preparing for her career and keeping her friends together whenever they try to break up.

Annie comes from a bad reputation she received in High School and has spent much of her time in college redeeming her actions and trying to keep her friends and school happy and productive. Throughout the show's seasons, she grew into a more confident leader who's dedicated work has opened up many bright opportunities for her future.

4 Jeff Winger

Being the coolest guy on campus, It's hard not to view Jeff as the friend and fellow student anyone could look up to. He's come a long way over the course of the show, growing from an arrogant hot-shot former lawyer to a compassionate and more sympathetic leader who could always be counted on to get his friends out of trouble.

Jeff originally stood out as the odd man in an environment full of zany and colorful characters. Using his confidence and charm, he quickly assumed the leadership role in the study group and gradually became more involved in their absurdity as time passed. He's also shown to be very caring for his friends, looking past his ego occasionally to do what's right for others.

3 Dean Craig Pelton

Dean Craig Pelton (Jim Rash) may not be the most competent administrator in the world, but he's undoubtedly the right man for the job to keep his precious Greendale and its students from falling apart. His love for his campus is unwavering, and he always finds pride in his workplace, even when things go wrong.

The Dean's upbeat and eccentric behavior perfectly sums up the show's feel-good tone. With a flamboyant personality and a ridiculous amount of costumes, there are no limits to how entertaining he can be every time he appears on-screen. Dean's also the study group's biggest supporter, managing to be there for them and constantly seeking their approval, especially from his obvious crush Jeff Winger.

2 Troy Barnes

Troy Barnes (Donald Glover) had to reinvent himself after a devastating football injury destroyed his athletics career. As the seasons progressed, he evolved into a more relatable and overly sensitive companion who was not afraid to express his insecurities and show how much he cared for his friends.

Troy's transformation into a lovable geek couldn't have happened without his incredible friendship with his roommate, Abed (Danny Pudi). The two's friendship has led to some of the funniest and heartwarming moments on the show, thanks to Glover's and Pudi's impeccable chemistry. Once Glover sadly left the show during season five, fans felt his absence throughout the later episodes as his character added so much to the group's dynamic.

1 Abed Nadir

The highly intelligent film buff Abed Nadir has been a fan favorite ever since the show first premiered in 2009. He's an oddly relatable and standout Greendale student who always keeps a level head and manages to be the most rational member of the study group, despite his lack of social norms or ability to understand others' emotions.

It's difficult to imagine the show without Abed or Danny Pudi's unique performance. He's added to Community's success and cult status thanks to the character's personality and use of pop-culture references. It's hard not to root for him as he navigates through college, making great friendships and learning to be more experienced and friendly along the way.

