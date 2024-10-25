It’s been almost two years since Peacock officially announced that Community: The Movie is in the works, which will bring back most of the original cast as well as original creator Dan Harmon. The follow-up movie for the fan favorite series which originally ran between 2009-2014 has been long sought after by fans, as the wheels slowly turn on the project, the cast and crew are keeping fans updated about the development status. In a recent conversation with TV Line, Tory’s (Donald Glover) childhood idol, LeVar Burton, gave an interesting update about his possible cameo in the upcoming movie.

When asked if fans should anticipate Burton’s cameo, the actor did not say much except, “Ask Dan Harmon.” Fans would remember, at the end of Glover’s farewell episode, Tory and Burton set sail aboard the Childish Tycoon. It was briefly addressed in the Season 5 finale as a news chyron informed audiences that pirates had captured the pair—a cliffhanger that went unresolved. Addressing the fate of the characters, the actor added,

“I don’t doubt it. That was the last we heard from them. They’re on the Childish, as are the pirates, so… we may need an update.”

What to Expect from ‘Community: The Movie’?

Custom Image by Tania Hussain

While most plot details are kept under wraps, Glover previously revealed that the gang will get together at Greendale for a reunion, and it’ll be seen through Abed's lens―who is now a big-time director. The actor revealed that Harmon told him “what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great.' It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like 'This sounds f---ing tight."

Harmon too previously teased a mixture of emotions as we pick up characters we left behind nine years ago. The creator confirmed that the film will take place in Community's long-time setting, Greendale Community College, adding, “What can I tell you about it — it’s set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I’m super excited about it, and we’re almost done.”

Harmon is writing the script with fellow Community writer Andrew Guest. Everyone from the original TV series apart from Chevy Chase is expected to return, meaning Alison Brie (Annie Edison), Glover (Troy Barnes), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett), Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry) and Jim Rash (Dean Craig Pelton) all will return.

