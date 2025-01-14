Companion is one of the most anticipated new horror releases to start the year off, with a cryptic teaser trailer that was released months ago capturing viewers' attention and curiosity. The original font choice for the title of the film has changed from a more tech-savvy look to what is now described by some as “Campbell’s Soup font,” which led to more speculation by eagle-eyed viewers watching the mysterious teaser. Now that the movie is about to come out, the full trailer that was released days ago confirmed many theories that folks have shared online. While some may think that certain sci-fi tropes are being overused lately with the shift in technological advances, others can’t seem to get enough of them.

The definition of “companion” can vary depending on context. The most common definition is “one that accompanies another,” such as a traveling companion. However, there’s one definition that might raise a few eyebrows in the context of this movie: “one employed to live with and serve another.” Of course, this is usually in the context of hiring a companion to care for an elderly parent or family member, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in this film. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Companion before it comes to theaters!

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While originally set for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025, the release was pushed back until January 31, 2025. This shift in release date time frame puts Companion in a better position for success that has proven successful for previous thrillers like Scream (2022) and M3GAN. It could be a perfect date night movie to check out for Valentine’s Day if you can’t wait that long to see the film!

7 Will ‘Companion’ Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Companion will have an exclusive theatrical release before moving to VOD and streaming platforms at a later date that has yet to be revealed. If you’re adamant about watching the movie at home, you’re likely going to be waiting until sometime in March at the earliest.

6 What Is 'Companion' Rated?

Image via Warner Bros.

Companion has been rated R by the MPA for "strong violence, sexual content, and language throughout."

5 How Long is 'Companion'?

Image via Warner Bros.

Companion has a runtime of 97 minutes (or 1 hour and 37 minutes).

4 Is There a Trailer for ‘Companion’?

Yes, there is! The original teaser didn’t give away too many details, but the recently released official trailer delves more into the plot of the film. People who have had the opportunity to see early screenings of the movie recommend that viewers go in blind without knowing too much about the storyline, so if you just want an idea of what the movie will be about, only watch the shorter teaser trailer below. If you want to know more about what you’re getting into, watch the full trailer as well!

3 What Will ‘Companion’ Be About?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Companion is a science-fiction psychological thriller with a few dashes of humor and romance sprinkled in along the way. It is the latest addition to the growing genre of movies that revolve around the capabilities (and dangers) of artificial intelligence. Unbeknownst to Iris, when she meets the charming Josh at a grocery store, it’s all part of his devious plan. She joins him for a weekend getaway at his estate but quickly realizes that things are not as they initially appeared. When she learns that she is a highly sophisticated human companionship doll, Iris decides to fight for her freedom. Of course, Josh can “shut her down” using an app on his phone, and he can adjust various levels of her personality, like intelligence, but when she gets her hands on his phone, all bets are off for him and his affluent friend group.