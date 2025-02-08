2025 looks to be another incredible year for horror. That all started with Companion, starring Sophie Thatcher (Heretic) and Jack Quaid (Scream). The sci-fi horror film opened last week to rave reviews and a solid box office opening. Now, if you can't get enough of this romantic getaway gone wrong, Companion’s physical media editions are already up for pre-order.

You can currently pre-order Companion on 4K ($27.95 USD), Blu-ray ($22.95) and DVD ($17.95) on Gruv's website. There's no release date or special features announced yet, but the cover art as of now features the film’s haunting theatrical poster of Thatcher's Iris taking commands from Quaid’s sinister boyfriend, Josh. The film has only been in theaters for a week, so it might be a while till we know when physical media fans will be able to watch Companion in the comfort of their own homes.

What's ‘Companion’ About?