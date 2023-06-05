New Line Cinema has found some companions to join Jack Quaid in the upcoming sci-fi horror film Companion. Announced back in February, Quaid's return to the horror genre following the 2022 Scream reboot will feature What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén heading into the unknown with him as well as Lukas Gage, and Megan Suri. The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Drew Hancock who also wrote the script.

Details surrounding Companion are being kept tightly under wraps, but it hails from the same team that helped put together one of 2022's breakout hits Barbarian. The film launched former Whitest Kids U'Know star Zach Cregger into a new realm of stardom as a horror director, earning an impressive $45.5 million at the box office against a budget of around $4.5 million thanks to an excellent marketing campaign and word of mouth. After grossing out audiences with that twisted debut, he's now set to write and direct a new horror epic in Weapons starring Pedro Pascal.

Although he's not at the helm of Companion, he'll still be on board as a producer, joining his fellow Barbarian and Weapons producers including Vertigo’s Roy Lee, BoulderLight’s Raphael Margules, and J.D. Lifshitz, and Miri Yoon. Hancock's previous experiences as a writer and director have mostly come from television where penned episodes of Mr. Pickles and Blue Mountain State and served as the executive story editor for Suburgatory.

Where Have We Seen Companion's Stars Before?

Guillén is no stranger to horror-adjacent roles, most notably starring as the familiar Guillermo in FX's hit vampire comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. He's set to rejoin the Staten Island vampires for Season 5 next month, but he also has a big screen appearance to look forward to with the hotly-anticipated DC film Blue Beetle. Although not on-screen, his voice could also be heard in the animated hit Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as Perrito.

As for Gage, he's coming off of a starring role in Season 4 of Netflix's smash hit You opposite Penn Badgley. He's been a favorite on television of late with turns in The White Lotus, Love, Victor, and Euphoria among others with roles in the Road House remake film and DC's Dead Boy Detectives series in his future. Companion also marks another major horror project for Suri who recently starred in It Lives Inside which took home the Midnighters Audience Award at SXSW earlier this year. NEON is expected to release the film in theaters this Fall. Her most well-known role has to be as Aneesa in Never Have I Ever, though she's also enjoyed recent turns in Poker Face and Missing.

