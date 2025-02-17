Though Valentine's Day may be over, anyone who's still in the mood for love, or at least a movie starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, is in luck. New Line Cinema's darkly comedic sci-fi thriller Companion will be available from home starting tomorrow, February 18, following the film's critically acclaimed run in theaters. It's a surprisingly quick turnaround for a smaller title that managed to more than recoup its $10 million production budget within its first three days in theaters and has pushed Quaid past a $1.9 billion career total at the international box office. Following a companion robot on a weekend getaway that turns bloody, it may be the perfect watch to cap off the season of love.

Companion was written and directed by Drew Hancock, who previously penned episodes of shows like Suburgatory and Blue Mountain State. In what marks his feature directorial debut, he follows Iris (Thatcher), a woman who seemingly meets the man of her dreams in the charming Josh (Quaid) and is invited to join him and his friends for a retreat at an isolated lake house. Once there, all hell breaks loose, and she's told she's a companion android who's controllable by an app on Josh's phone and has been manipulated since the moment they crossed paths. As she gets to grips with her situation, she fights desperately for her independence, even if it means killing to finally break free from her unhinged date's control and find her happiness.

The Yellowjackets and The Boys stars lead the star-studded, bloody affair with a supporting cast to die for consisting of Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend. On the creative end, Hancock's debut is produced by the team behind the 2022 breakout horror hit Barbarian, including director Zach Cregger and producers Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and Roy Lee. They all came together to make what has thus far been hailed as one of 2025's best horror films with a Certified Fresh 94% and a Verified Hot 89% from critics and audiences respectively on Rotten Tomatoes. In her 8/10 review for Collider, Emma Kiely hailed the film for its cast and ability to blend humor, suspense, and action, adding "It all blurs to make up a surprisingly earnest conversation about how destructive love — and, even more so, not having it — can be."

'Companion' Brings Home Some Sweet Special Features