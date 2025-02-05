This weekend at the box office featured two new arrivals, with Dog Man and Companion, both of which performed well enough to take the top two spots. Companion fell in second place after opening with $9.3 million, well behind Dog Man's whopping $36 million, which was enough by itself to make it the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically. Companion has since added a few million to its total and crossed the $10 million threshold at the domestic box office, currently sitting at $11.2 million at the time of writing. The film has also earned $5.2 million internationally for a worldwide gross of $16.5 million. The film stars Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher alongside Lukas Gage and Megan Sur, and it was written and directed by Drew Hancock.

Hancock made his feature directorial debut on the project, but he has worked as a scribe in years past on other projects such as Blue Mountain State and My Dead Ex. Companion may have fallen well short of Dog Man at the box office this weekend, but it did manage to outpace some impressive competition, including Mufasa: The Lion King, which earned $6.3 million to finish in third place and is one of the 10 biggest movies of 2024. Companion also earned more than both One of Them Days and Flight Risk, the former being a comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, and the latter being an aviation thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson. Companion also earned more than double Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is also available for purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+.

What Other Movies Are Coming to Theaters Soon?

Next up in theaters this weekend in Heart Eyes, the slasher horror film starring Jordana Brewster and Mason Gooding that was directed by Josh Ruben. Ke Huy Quan will also get his John Wick on in a new movie in theaters this weekend, Love Hurts, which comes from director Jonathan Eusebio and also stars Ariana DeBose and former NFL star Marshawn Lynch. Following Heart Eyes and Love Hurts on Valentine's Day weekend is Captain America: Brave New World, the first true blockbuster of 2025 that will see Anthony Mackie make his big-screen debut as Captain America.

