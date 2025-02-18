One of the surprise hits of the year so far, Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher's starring turns in Drew Hancock's Companion have captured the eyes of the world, shooting the movie beyond the subdued expectations many likely had prior to release. Now, despite having officially landed on digital on February 18, 2025, Companion looks set to continue returning in its theatrical run, with the movie predicted to surpass the $20 million mark domestically by the end of this week. Currently, Companion is on $18.7 million from nationwide theaters, with another $14.2 million from overseas markets combining for a total worldwide haul of $32.9 million.

Currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of the year, albeit only two months in, Companion has maintained its spot in the box office top 10 ever since its January 31 debut, although its tenth-placed finish over the most recent weekend suggests that run could be coming to an end. Those involved with the project won't mind, however, with Companion's quick turnaround into a digital release looking like a smart decision considering the blockbuster competition it now faces in theaters, including from Captain America: Brave New World.

The movie has found huge success not just financially but also with critics and audiences alike. Boasting an immensely impressive 94% "certified fresh" critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Companion also has an audience rating of 89%, proving that the world is most definitely agreed on just how enjoyable this dark comedy is. What makes Companion an even more impressive achievement is the fact it marks Hancock's directorial debut, with this much praise coming from a first outing suggesting the future is bright for the newbie. In Emma Kiely's 8/10 review of the movie for Collider, she described it as being, "a genuinely funny comedy, a suspenseful thriller, and has some pretty gnarly gore scenes to boot."

Which Movies Are Currently Dominating at the Box Office?

Companion's run at the box office might be slowly coming to a halt following its digital debut, but several other titles will keep the quality in theaters high as Hancock's impressive debut departs. Unsurprisingly, the biggest earner of the most recent box office weekend was the brand-new MCU entry Captain America: Brave New World, which finished with over $80 million in domestic theaters and over $180 million worldwide. The combined totals of all other movies in theaters failed to achieve what Brave New World did this past weekend, but that didn't stop the likes of Paddington in Peru, Heart Eyes, and Dog Man from returning fair totals during an expected down period for the cinema industry.

Companion is set to celebrate its digital release by hitting $20 million at the domestic box office. You can catch the movie in theaters or on digital now.