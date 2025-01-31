Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Companion.Due to the production involvement of Zach Cregger, the writer and director of Barbarian, Companion promised jolting twists and turns — and it doesn't disappoint. The movie structures itself in defined acts, with regular cuts to black at revelatory moments. At the center is the relationship between Josh (Jack Quaid) and Iris (Sophie Thatcher) as they visit Josh’s friends at a lake house off the beaten track. Despite a fairly small cast, Companion introduces minor characters that have a large impact on the story and despite the first line of the movie indicating Josh’s death is imminent, there is still a tense unpredictability to the characters’ fate. However, as Iris learns of her robotic origins and Josh's true intentions, she does all she can to gain autonomy and escape his control. It might be a lot to process, but Iris is determined to find a way to change her purpose and be more than the companion she was designed to be.

What is ‘Companion’ About?