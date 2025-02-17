Upon the release of Companion, many were quick to compare the sci-fi horror comedy to Alex Garland’s 2014 directorial debut Ex Machina. While Ex Machina is a proper sci-fi thriller and Companion more of a dark comedy slasher, there are some obvious similarities between the two films. In many ways, Companion feels like a spiritual successor to Ex Machina. Had Ex Machina’s arrogant tech CEO Nathan (Oscar Isaac) succeeded in his humanoid AI robot experiment and taken them to market, they would probably look and behave like Iris (Sophie Thatcher) in Companion.

Both films tackle the ethics of AI and the misogynistic implications of female-presenting robots created for the sole purpose of serving their male owners. But Companion’s Iris and Ex Machina’s Ava (Alicia Vikander) are more clever than their owners give them credit for. Iris and Ava are both victims of circumstance and the orchestrators of their own liberation. The way their ultimate escapes are framed demonstrates the thematic differences between Ex Machina and Companion and highlights the ways in which Companion feels like an extension of its predecessor.

'Companion' Expands Upon the Ideas Presented in 'Ex Machina'