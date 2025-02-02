The year 2025 has already delivered one major horror bomb, Wolf Man, which debuted after a particularly difficult period for the genre. More and more mainstream horror movies are struggling to find audiences, while their art-house counterparts, like Longlegs, Heretic, and Nosferatu, are generating massive revenue. The trend is likely going to continue, with this week's new release, Companion, basically matching the far more expensive Wolf Man's opening. Written and directed by Drew Hancock, Companion opened to excellent reviews.

The movie grossed an estimated $9.5 million domestically, finishing second behind the animated film Dog Man. It generated another $5 million from 50 overseas markets, for a global debut of $15 million. By comparison, Wolf Man made pretty much the same amount in its global debut a few weeks ago. That movie is just about scraping past the $30 million mark worldwide, against a reported budget of $25 million. It joins the ranks of several 2024 horror movies, such as Abigail and The Watchers, that concluded their runs with under $40 million globally.

Produced on a reported budget of $10 million, Companion has been compared to the cult classic series Black Mirror. The movie serves as an allegory of modern dating and features two young stars, Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, who broke out with roles in mega-hit television shows. Thatcher also recently starred in Heretic, alongside Hugh Grant and Chloe East. The movie received positive reviews and ended up grossing around $60 million worldwide. Like Heretic, Companion has been acclaimed as well. The movie holds a "fresh" 94% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Is Sophie Thatcher on Her Way To Becoming a New Scream Queen?