Having recently been released on digital streaming platforms, the high-concept horror-thriller Companion is about to conclude its box office run. And it'll do so with a healthy haul domestically. In its fourth weekend of release, Companion passed the $20 million mark domestically, after essentially tripling its reported production budget. The horror genre has had a rough run in the past year, although certain art-house films have performed rather well. But, with The Monkey posing stiff competition this week, it was time for Companion to bow out.

With $20 million domestically and another $14 million from overseas markets, the film stands at a cumulative global haul of $34 million. It still has a solid chance of hitting the $35 million mark worldwide before it truly taps out. Produced on a reported budget of around $10 million, Companion marks the directorial debut of Drew Hancock. The movie is co-produced by Zach Cregger, who broke out a few years ago with the word-of-mouth hit Barbarian, which made around $45 million worldwide. Like that film, Companion also received positive reviews.

It appears to have settled at a "fresh" 94% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to scoring an excellent 89% audience rating. The website's consensus reads, "A fiendishly clever contraption that doesn't rest on the laurels of its twists, Companion thrillingly puts the demented into domestic bliss." In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely described the film as "a well-paced, exciting thriller filled with hilarious, detestable, and compelling characters."

'Companion' Features Emerging Stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid