Jack Quaid just wants Sophie Thatcher to smile and be happy in a new exclusive clip from Companion. The psychological thriller is produced by Zach Cregger, who broke out in a big way with 2022's sleeper horror hit Barbarian. 20th Century Pictures will release the film in theaters on January 25, 2025.

The clip starts in a bucolic wilderness setting, with Josh (Quaid) trying to convince Iris (Thatcher) that his friends don't hate her, and that she's not going to screw everything up. As she bats her eyes, he assures her that as long as she isn't "mopey and weird," and smiles and acts happy, everything will be fine. However, a quick montage of terror and violence from the rest of the film - including loaded guns, bodies being dragged through the sand, and a blood-spattered Iris - lets us know that everything is definitely not going to be okay, and that nobody might be smiling by the end. The film also stars Lukas Gage (Smile 2), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), and Rupert Friend (The Death of Stalin). It was initially set to premiere on January 10, but was pushed back to take the January 25th date vacated when Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 was delayed.

What Else Are Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher In?

Quaid and Thatcher are two of Hollywood's fastest-rising stars. Quaid recently wrapped up a five-season stint as neurotic Starfleet officer Brad Boimler on the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, and is now filming the fifth and final season of The Boys, where he plays anti-superhuman vigilante Hughie. He currently voices Clark Kent on Adult Swim's My Adventures With Superman. He can next be seen in the thriller Novocaine, and the action comedy Heads of State. This year, burgeoning scream queen Thatcher could be seen in the horror films MaXXXine and Heretic. She is also set to return for the upcoming third season of Yellowjackets as the troubled teenage incarnation of Natalie Scatorccio.

Companion is the feature directorial debut of Drew Hancock; he previously wrote for the TV series Blue Mountain State, Suburgatory, and Mr. Pickles. It is produced by BoulderLight’s Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz, Vertigo’s Roy Lee, and Cregger. BoulderLight’s Tracy Rosenblum and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs will executive produce.

Companion will premiere in theaters on January 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch our exclusive Companion clip above.