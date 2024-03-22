The Big Picture Zach Cregger's upcoming film, Companion will blend sci-fi and horror.

Luke Gage has revealed the plot centers around the dangers of AI.

Gage is joined by Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher, and Harvey Guillén in the cast.

Over the last few years, a handful of directors have been redefining the horror genre, pouring fresh ideas and experiences into how the category can be defined. Projects like Parker Finn’s Smile, David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows, Rob Savage’s adaptation of The Boogeyman, and Ari Aster’s Hereditary tackled complex emotional trauma by embodying it in monsters and other supernatural elements. In 2022, Zach Cregger completely knocked it out of the park with his solo screenwriting and directorial debut, Barbarian, giving fans yet another boundary-pushing film with heaps of subtext lying beneath the surface.

Now, the filmmaker is helping another up-and-coming creative establish themselves in a project titled, Companion, which will serve as the directorial debut for Drew Hancock, who also penned the original story. The plot has been kept tightly under wraps, which only further drives our thirst to learn more and, while he didn’t give too much away, during a recent chat about Prime Video’s Road House with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Lukas Gage gave a short but sweet peek into the Cregger-produced movie.

When asked about what titles he had coming up, Gage answered, “Smile 2 and a movie called Companion that’s with New Line that’s really fun and has to do with AI and how scary it is.” With that, we have the biggest plot reveal so far, shedding more light on how Hancock will blend sci-fi with horror. We know that the terror felt by Gage when he was filming Smile 2 was nausea-inducing, so we can only begin to imagine what horrors will be unlocked with Companion. Aside from these comments, our only other tease for the spooky, scary sci-fi flick is that Gage will be joined by the likes of Jack Quaid (The Boys), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), and Harvey Guillén (What We Do In the Shadows).

What Else Is Zach Cregger Working On?

Close

Aside from joining Companion as a producer, Cregger is hard at work behind his sophomore project, a star-studded horror feature titled Weapons. Like Companion, much of Weapons is under wraps, and we know the production recently hit a snag after losing Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as its leading man. But—fear not, as rumors recently suggested that Outer Range’s Josh Brolin may be taking over the reins to be featured alongside The Worst Person in the World’s Renate Reinsve, who has already signed on. Despite details being scant at this moment because Cregger had some incredible gross-out scenes in Barbarian, we can only expect that he’ll turn up the heat with his follow-up.

For now, you can see Gage kick butt and take names in Prime Video’s Road House, which is officially available on the streamer. Check out Weintraub's full interview below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch On Prime