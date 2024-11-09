We’ve been pretty stoked on the upcoming Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Jack Quaid (The Boys) led movie Companion for quite some time now. With Barbarian helmer Zach Cregger serving as the project’s producer, the movie is giving writer Drew Hancock a chance to flex his directing skills in what will serve as his feature-length filmmaking debut. A trailer released at the beginning of October got us even more excited about the unhinged story set to play out next year, but unfortunately, we’ll need to wait a little bit longer before the title makes its way into cinemas. Initially set to greet the new year with a hug of horror on January 10, Companion has pushed back its release date to January 31, 2025.

While Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema didn’t reveal the exact reason for kicking Companion down the line, a quick look at similar recent decisions may paint a clearer picture. It all started when Antoine Fuqua’s eagerly-awaited Michael Jackson-centered biopic, Michael, moonwalked its release date into the future from April 18 to October 3. In response to this, Warner Bros. changed up Bong Joon-ho’s Robert Pattinson-led Mickey 17, relocating the sci-fi thriller from January 31 to take Michael’s release on April 18. Do you see the pattern yet? This likely gave the studio the idea to push Companion back a few weeks, giving it the spot once held by Mickey 17. That’s showbiz, baby.

What’s ‘Companion’ About?

Close

From what we gathered from last month’s debut trailer, Companion is going to be a sick and twisted love story with Thatcher and Quaid at the center. If you, like so many of us, have gotten used to watching Quaid be the sweetest lil angel in the history of sweet lil angels in shows like The Boys and Star Trek: Lower Decks, buckle up. Companion hearkens back to a time when Quaid was getting his start in his film debut in The Hunger Games, when he played Marvel, the character who we will never forgive (even though Amandla Stenberg has) for killing Rue (Stenberg).

Possibly as psychotic as his Scream (2022) character, Richie Kirsch, Companion sees Quaid playing what can only be described as a stalker incel who has a sick obsession for Thatcher’s character. The trailer teased plenty of tense moments that could mirror Don’t Worry Darling as Thatcher’s character searches for an out, to get away from her captor. Beyond that, the plot is up in the air, but we do know the movie features an impressive cast that will also include Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Rupert Friend (Separation), Megan Suri (It Lives Inside) and Lukas Gage (Smile 2).

Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding Companion.