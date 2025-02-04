With a reported production budget of only $10 million, Companion performed exceedingly well at the box office during its opening weekend, earning $9.3 million domestically and $5.3 million from international markets for a worldwide total of just under $15 million, enough to take the #2 spot behind Dog Man, which opened with $40 million globally. Companion has had extremely positive word-of-mouth marketing going for it, and now that the movie has been playing in theaters for a few days, Rotten Tomatoes scores have begun pouring in. At the time of writing, Companion sits at a 93% score from critics and a 91% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, a career high in both categories for Sophie Thatcher, who portrays Iris in the psychological thriller.

According to the TomatoMeter, the second-highest-rated movie of Thatcher's career is Heretic, the 2024 horror film starring Hugh Grant that found success at the box office on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing A24 movies ever. Heretic earned scores of 91% from critics and 76% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Six years before Heretic, Thatcher starred alongside Jay Duplass and Pedro Pascal in Prospect, which currently stands as the third-highest-rated movie of her career from critics with an 89% score. General audiences weren't quite as high on the movie, as it earned a 73% score, and the film is currently streaming on Paramount+. Thatcher plays a much smaller role in the fourth-highest-rated movie of her career, MaXXXine, the 2024 horror flick starring Mia Goth that grossed $22 million at the box office against a modest $1 million budget.

What Else Does Sophie Thatcher Have in the Works?

Thatcher will next be seen in the third season of Yellowjackets, which has been confirmed to premiere on Paramount+ on February 14, but it has yet to be announced which role she will tackle next following her performance in the hit psychological thriller series. She also recently starred alongside Chris Messina and David Dastmalchian in The Boogeyman, the supernatural horror thriller from Rob Savage that's currently only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, and she also featured in the divisive Star Wars Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Companion stars Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher and was written and directed by Drew Hancock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Companion 8 10 10/10 Release Date January 31, 2025 Runtime 97 Minutes Director Drew Hancock Writers Drew Hancock Cast Sophie Thatcher

Jack Quaid

FIND TICKETS