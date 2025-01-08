To kick off the new year, Collider is thrilled to announce a brand new special screening series moderated by Perri Nemiroff that offers our readers an exciting opportunity to catch upcoming features on the big screen. This new series is an epic collaboration with movie studios and Collider’s Ladies Night to bring all our passions under one roof: must-see movies, exclusive conversations with the stars and folks behind the scenes, and a community to share it with. For our very first Ladies Night team-up, we’re starting off with Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema's darkly comedic psychological thriller Companion from the twisted minds behind Barbarian (Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger and Roy Lee). After the movie, Nemiroff will sit down for an extended conversation with star and Ladies Night alum Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets). Read on for full details on how to enter to win free tickets.

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex) in his feature directorial debut, Companion co-stars Thatcher and Jack Quaid (The Boys) in a rated-R bold and twisted thriller that boasts a stellar cast. In what starts out as a dream weekend, Thatcher, Quaid, Lukas Gage (Smile 2), Megan Suri (It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), and Rupert Friend (Asteroid City) share company at a billionaire’s home, before a shocking death sets of a gruesome chain of events.

What Is Ladies Night?

Hosted by Perri Nemiroff, Ladies Night is an in-depth conversation with the industry’s rising female voices, from actresses to filmmakers, that shines a spotlight on their work, highlighting past, present, and future projects and giving us insight into the journeys they’ve taken to get there. Through thoughtful and entertaining interviews, we learn how these forces are changing the game from the inside out.

Previous Ladies Nights have welcomed guests like 2025 Oscar nomination frontrunners Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) and Mikey Madison (Anora), scream queens Mia Goth (MaXXXine) and Kate Siegel (The Fall of the House of Usher), and other major industry icons like Melissa Barrera (Your Monster), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), and Marvel hero Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel). Just last year, Ladies Night celebrated a massive milestone by taking over San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and launching a live conversation with a crowd of nearly 5,000 attendees. So join us as Nemiroff takes the next step with her passion project for the debut Collider’s Ladies Night special screening and Q&A.

‘Companion’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, our Collider’s Ladies Night screening of Companion will take place on Monday, January 13th, at the Landmark Sunset Theater. The movie will begin at 7 pm, followed by a Q&A with Sophie Thatcher, moderated by Perri Nemiroff. All guests will receive free popcorn and a drink!

How to Get ‘Companion’ Tickets

Close

For your chance to win tickets to the very first Collider’s Ladies Night early screening and Q&A, hit this link to provide us with your email address. We guarantee you won’t want to miss out on this one, so be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring your own companion and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to January 13th, so keep an eye on your email.

Companion officially hits theaters on January 31

Get Tickets