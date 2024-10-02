In between starring in the hit Prime Video superhero series, The Boys, and also voicing one of the most iconic superheroes ever in My Adventures with Superman, Jack Quaid is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. However, he's not too busy to star alongside other big names in major projects, and one of his latest works just got an exciting new look. Warner Bros. has officially unveiled the first trailer for Companion, the R-rated sci-fi thriller expected to hit theaters in 2025. In addition to Quaid, Companion also stars Rupert Friend, Sophie Thatcher, Lukas Gage, and Harvey Guillén. This trailer comes less than 24 hours after Warner Bros. kicked off marketing for Companion by posting a short teaser announcing that the first trailer for the film would be released today.

Companion is written and directed by Drew Hancock, who will make his feature directorial debut on the project, but is known for his work as a writer on the 2018 series, My Dead Ex. He also wrote 10 episodes of Mr. Pickles, the animated dark comedy series starring Dave Stewart and Kaitlyn Robrock. More of Hancock work came in 2012 and 2013 when he served as the writer and executive story editor on Suburgatory, the sitcom starring Jane Levy and Alan Tudyk which is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Hancock also served as a staff writer on the popular TV series, Blue Mountain State, the raunchy football comedy starring Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson, which aired three seasons between 2010 and 2011, all of which are currently streaming on both Netflix and Peacock.

What Else Have the Stars of ‘Companion’ Been in Lately?

In addition to starring as Hughie and Clark Kent, Jack Quaid also voiced a variant of Peter Parker in the 2023 animated hit, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Friend most recently starred in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and also played The Grand Inquisitor in the Star Wars Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Sophie Thatcher is best known for her role as Natalie in Yellowjackets, and she most recently played the FX Artist in MaXXXine and Drash in The Book of Boba Fett. Gage is a breakout from the hit HBO series, Euphoria, and will next appear in the highly-anticipated sequel, Smile 2.

Companion has been slated for release in 2025. Check out the first trailer for the film above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage, and watch Quaid in The Boys, now streaming on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO