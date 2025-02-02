It may feel redundant to keep complaining about marketing and how trailers need to stop giving away the big twists of their respective movies. It is the one major complaint surrounding Abigail, with the consensus that audiences were robbed of that big revelatory moment in the cinema. Companion suffers this same fate, revealing in the trailer that Iris is actually an android. Of course, there is the common counterpoint that trailers are supposed to encourage people into the cinema, especially with the rise of competition from streaming. However, Companion mirrors that feeling of being denied a great twist because it was given away. It might come early in the movie, but there is so much subtlety in the buildup that it falls slightly flat because of the prior knowledge. For a movie that was marketed in comparison to Barbarian, due to Zach Creggar’s involvement, the trailer for Companion should’ve lost the plot details and focused instead on the atmosphere. It sucked away any mystery and is another addition to the trailer casualty list.

‘Companion’ Should’ve Been Marketed Like ‘Barbarian’