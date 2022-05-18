Often relegated to be comic reliefs, love interests, understudies, or forgettable friends, the sidekicks in most movies are underappreciated and underutilized figures who more or less peter out of the story. While some die nobly in a moment of self-sacrifice, or offer a bit of help during a big final battle, most simply exist, with many of them being remembered as annoying secondary characters if at all.

Not these guys though. With wits and willpower they proved to be more than just a background character, and instead governed the course of their stories. From reluctant heroes to those who were the most courageous and cunning all along, these sidekicks not only pulled their weight, but upstaged the protagonist to be the true heroes of these famous films.

Kato - The Green Hornet

Through so many storytelling mediums, from radio to the big screen, Britt Reid’s capable companion has always been the true star of the show. Played by Jay Chou in the 2011 film (but immortalized by Bruce Lee in the 60s TV series), he is the endlessly talented valet and sidekick to the much less impressive, but extensively rich Britt Reid (Seth Rogen).

A brilliant inventor and a master strategist, Kato was often doing a lot of the legwork so Britt could look good later on. No one doubted who the real hero was when the fists started flying though, with Lee’s performance not only kick-starting his own iconic career, but serving as an origin point for America’s fascination with Asian martial arts.

Sloth - The Goonies

Introduced as something of a scary figure for Chunk (Jeff Cohen) when he is imprisoned by the Fratellis, Sloth (John Matuszak) fast became a fan favorite from the cult classic 80s adventure flick. He bonds with Chunk and helps him escape, joining him on the quest for One-Eyed Willy’s treasure.

His accomplishments don’t end there though, as he plays the part of the hero a number of times throughout the film, from saving the Goonies from the Fratellis, to helping everyone escape the grotto and very nearly sacrificing himself in the process. While the other Fratellis are arrested at the end of the film, Sloth is spared by Chunk who invites the kind-hearted sidekick to live with him.

Fogell aka McLovin’ - Superbad

If you define a hero as the character who achieves what the overall objective of the story is, then Fogell aka McLovin’ (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) is the undisputed hero of Superbad. Following three high school boys on their quest to acquire alcohol and get into a party, he is the one who goes on the best journey.

Amid Evan’s (Michael Cera) constant fretting and Seth’s (Jonah Hill) big talk with no walk, Fogell was the one who ultimately illegally purchased the booze, coming through where his two friends were too scared to try. Wearing a punch in the midst of a robbery for his efforts - as well as befriending two reckless police officers and almost getting laid at the party - the tag along is the only hero of Superbad.

Lisa Carol Fremont - Rear Window

Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark thriller boasted charismatic everyman James Stewart in an unforgettable performance as L.B. Jeffries, a stricken photographer who spies on his neighbors to pass the time and begins to suspect one of them has committed a murder. However, it was his fashion-model girlfriend Lisa Carol Fremont (Grace Kelly) who did all the hard work.

With Jeffries confined to a wheelchair, Lisa takes it upon herself to enter the suspect’s home and search for clues in a heart-pounding sequence befitting of the master of suspense. Putting herself in harm’s way, while growing invested in the case for her own curiosity, she gets her hands dirty to be the true hero of the film.

Hit-Girl - Kick-Ass

The crime-fighting tween may not be the most moral superhero sidekick of all time, but she is certainly one of the more effective, giving street thugs an extremely violent dose of their own medicine. While Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is a high school student living out a wild fantasy, Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) has been trained since birth by her vigilante father, Big Daddy (Nic Cage).

With some colorful language and no fear of a little bloodshed, the scene-stealing sidekick proved herself to be the real hero of the film. Even getting the ultimate face-off with the main antagonist, she was often the crusader Kick-Ass wished he could be.

Buzz Lightyear - Toy Story 2

The first Toy Story saw Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) start out as enemies before circumstances forced them into an alliance. The sequel, however, sees them start out on much friendlier terms, and when Woody is stolen from a garage sale, it is left to Buzz and co to get him back.

A wonderful adventure which lives up to its predecessor, Toy Story 2 saw Buzz have to save Woody from a crazy toy collector. Battling some of his own demons along the way, Buzz proves himself to be every bit the hero that Woody was in the first film.

Ellis “Red” Redding - The Shawshank Redemption

In a story focusing on the wrongly-imprisoned Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), it’s bizarre that the sentimental favorite is an inmate who could not be more resigned to his guilt. The best smuggler in Shawshank, Red (Morgan Freeman) forms an unlikely friendship with Dufresne while acquiring items for him from the outside world.

A cynical and hopeless soul, Red may be the deuteragonist, but he is the character who undergoes the most dramatic change in the story. Come the end of the film, his inner journey to re-discover hope is delightfully achieved and audiences feel more love for him than anyone else in the film.

Hermione Granger - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

There’s no doubt that Hermione (Emma Watson) proves to be the series’ greatest hero consistently throughout the series, not only with her talent as a sorcerer, but also with her intelligence, kindness, and loyalty. In the franchise’s third installment however, it is apparent that she is not only a key figure in the story, but that the outcome could not have been achieved without her.

Mastering the time-turner, leading Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) on a trek through recent events, rescuing Buckbeak and, ultimately, helping free Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) from Azkaban prison, Hermione was an unrelenting force throughout the movie. Punching Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) square in the face didn’t hurt her heroic standing either.

Furiosa - Mad Max: Fury Road

While Tom Hardy’s Max was compelling through his grunts and brutal physicality, it was Furiosa (Charlize Theron) who gave the film its emotional stakes. Helping the imprisoned wives of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) escape, she teams-up with Max and proves to have a stronger moral compass and more purpose in the story as she directs the runaways to a haven known as The Green Place.

She’s not too bad in a scrap either, as she showcases on a number of occasions be it armed with a gun or in a brawl. One of the many acclaimed aspects of the action-blockbuster, Furiosa implemented a commanding female presence to the genre and served as the movie's heart and soul.

Samwise Gamgee - The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Never in cinematic history has there been a more steadfast and loyal sidekick than Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin). Starting off as Frodo’s (Elijah Wood) gardener and friend, he fast becomes his only pillar for support as the two hobbits venture through Middle Earth with the fate of the world in their hands.

Fighting giant spiders, rescuing Frodo from an orc stronghold, and never being fooled by Gollem (Andy Serkis), Sam proves himself to be the quintessential sidekick on a number of occasions. Literally carrying Frodo the last leg of the journey, fighting off Gollem again, and saving his friend as Mount Doom erupts, Sam is not only a great sidekick, but the true hero in The Lord of the Rings.

