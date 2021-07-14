The announcement comes of 'Company of Heroes 3' comes eight years after the release of the second installment.

A welcome surprise arrives in the announcement of Company of Heroes 3, eight years after the release of the previous installment, Company of Heroes 2. With this new title, Sega and Relic appear to be pulling out all the stops, mixing old and familiar mechanics of the series with some new features. In addition to the cinematic announcement trailer, a gameplay trailer has also been released.

The trailers show the Allied Forces rescuing a German-occupied Italian city in 1943. The cinematic trailer shows a woman diverting attention, as the Allied soldiers are able to get into place and strike swiftly and quietly. Along with these trailers, Relic has released some information detailing the old and new features coming to the series. In both trailers, the destructible environment is shown off as buildings are struck by artillery and collapse on both sides. Base building makes a return as the gameplay trailer showcases the forward base being constructed before the final push.

Other features in this entry include a heavier focus on infantry, particularly in the form of breeching. A tactical pause system is also being implemented, both as a blessing to veterans of the series and to ease new players into the series. But most exciting is a fully dynamic map, in which the player can greater affect the battle by taking key locations or cutting off supply lines.

While only a release window of 2022 has been revealed, fans will be delighted to know that a portion of the Italian Campaign is available as a part of an alpha. This means that anyone can give the game a free trial in order to see if they like it as well as provide feedback to the developers. Additionally, the entire Company of Heroes franchise is also on sale now. Check out the two trailers for Company of Heroes 3 below.

