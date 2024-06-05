The Big Picture The Company of Wolves creates a dark, dreamlike world using practical effects and European folklore, setting the stage for future Gothic aesthetics.

Blending beauty and darkness, the film's innovative makeup designs stand out from its werewolf genre peers, embracing surreal and fantastical tones.

The visual effects team successfully fulfills Neil Jordan's Gothic fantasy vision, creating a strange movie with a magical, romantic quality.

A decade before adapting Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Irish director Neil Jordan created another Gothic dark fantasy gem. The Company of Wolves, based on author Angela Carter’s short story by the same name, stars Sarah Patterson as Rosaleen, a teenage girl who has an elaborate dream sequence loosely based on the Charles Perrault fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood.” In the dream, set in an 18th-century village, Rosaleen's sister is killed by wolves, and she is sent to stay at her grandmother's house, where her grandmother (Angela Lansbury) tells a series of embedded stories about werewolves. In the end, a werewolf huntsman played by dancer Micha Bergese seduces Rosaleen after killing her grandmother, and Rosaleen runs away with a pack of wolves into the forest before waking up. Rosaleen's dreams, often frightening but also full of curiosity and wonder, are an aesthetic mix of Kate Bush, Labyrinth, and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

To create this dark, dreamlike world, which is strongly influenced by European folklore and the moody, erotic tones of Gothic horror, the set design and makeup teams worked wonders on a very limited budget. Backed by a team that included Anton Furst on set design and makeup design from Christopher Tucker, who had previously worked on The Elephant Man, the result was a film that would set Jordan up for his future dives into Gothic aesthetics, especially with Interview with the Vampire. The collective imagination of the team behind The Company of Wolves is its greatest strength, and the film's outlandishly strange practical effects are essential to creating its otherworldly tone.

The Company of Wolves A teenager falls into a vivid dreamscape where she navigates a mystical forest filled with wolves and mysterious creatures. The film intertwines multiple tales that reveal the perils of the forest and the allure of the unknown. Each story delves into the complexities of growing up, highlighting the tension between curiosity and caution, as well as the thin line between humanity and the wild. Release Date September 15, 1984 Director Neil Jordan Cast Angela Lansbury , David Warner , Micha Bergese , Sarah Patterson Runtime 95 Minutes Main Genre Horror

'The Company of Wolves' Features Three Different Types of Werewolf Transformations

Part of what makes The Company of Wolves rank as one of Neil Jordan's best projects is its visual design. Christopher Tucker designed three very different types of werewolf transformations which all made it into the film, each of which required elaborate practical effects. In the first scene, Rosaleen's grandmother tells her a story about a woman whose husband leaves on their wedding night and comes back years later, revealing himself to be a werewolf. This transformation involves him tearing his skin off until his bloody remains slowly morph into a wolf. The woman's second husband chops off the wolf's head, sending it flying into a bucket of milk. The head reemerges in the milk in human form once again, wearing a contorted permanent scream. This scene required building a series of increasingly wolf-like animatronic creatures which could grow in a sickly, insect-like way. The '70s and '80s saw the birth of a golden age of animatronics, with E.T., Alien, and the first three Star Wars movies all taking advantage of the technology. But, as Jordan reported to The Guardian, Tucker wanted to go in a different direction than other werewolf movies of the time.

Horror has always carried the torch of innovation in makeup design, and The Company of Wolves is no exception. In the second wolf transformation scene, Rosaleen tells her mother a story of a sorceress who was wronged by an aristocrat. The woman shows up to a decadent party where she curses everyone by turning them into wolves. The entire table sprout claws out of their high heels and grow hair until they are replaced by a crew of dogs (and two real wolves) in wigs and corsets. For this sequence, animal handlers were essential to making the scene work, as they were in all other scenes with the dog stars. Jordan and Tucker's collaborative vision is clear in the in-between phases of the transformation, which are filmed through a disorienting viewpoint looking through a cracked mirror. The scene is full of strange makeup wonders that linger in the eye, such as a woman in a purple wig with sharp incisors ... then, seconds later, a shot of her still in the wig, but with a wolf snout fully replacing her face. In the third and final scene, when Rosaleen rejects the huntsman after he chops off her grandmother's head, a wolf emerges out of the huntmsman's mouth while he shrieks in pain, which actor Micha Vergese reported to The Guardian required taking a cast of his head to make a mold that could fit a wolf snout inside of it.

'The Company of Wolves' Stands Out From Its Peers in Imaginative Effects

What sets this film's effects apart was largely thanks to Christopher Tucker, whose makeup and prosthetic work on The Elephant Man played a role in the creation of the 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling' Oscar category. A few years prior, werewolf movies had a moment, with The Howling, Wolfen, and the legendary An American Werewolf in London all coming out in 1981. An American Werewolf in London's transformation scene, which used animatronics as well as stop-motion techniques and prosthetics, has become one of the most iconic moments in werewolf history. The Howling's transformation scene, which is brutally long, was praised for its effects, which also used stop-motion techniques and featured the unsettling sounds of cracking bones. All of these scenes imagine the gruesome pain a werewolf transformation would inflict on the human body, but The Company of Wolves' practical effects stand out in their inventiveness.

By 1984, a lot of werewolf tropes had been played out. Certain visual concepts had come to dominate the genre, like a person's head elongating and their body sprouting hair until they morphed into a kind of Bigfoot creature before becoming a wolf, which happens in both An American Werewolf in London and The Howling. The werewolf genre needed revitalization. Filming a party of dogs wearing elegant gowns, a man slowly ripping off his skin until his insides morph into a wolf carcass, and a hairy wolf fully emerging out of a man's mouth were all deeply original ideas. In addition to proving that practical effects are timeless, the effects team on The Company of Wolves took a wilder visual approach in order to embrace the film's surrealist, fantastical tone.

The Effects Team Fulfilled Neil Jordan's Gothic Fantasy Vision

Ultimately, The Company of Wolves is a very strange, dreamlike watch, and to carry out Jordan's cinematic vision required visual effects which fit its tone. Because the film is an adaptation of a fairy tale, the cinematography needed a magical, romantic quality, even when it fully embraced the twisted realms of dark fantasy. The set design team, led by Anton Furst, created the 18th century village using inspiration from the Romantic landscape paintings of Samuel Palmer. This blend of beauty and darkness was essential, and can be seen in the choices that Tucker made for the werewolf transformations. These scenes certainly contain a healthy serving of gore, but they are also strange, imaginative, and at times rather stunning. While Neil Jordan would continue to explore Gothic monsters in his future films, The Company of Wolves still stands on its own in terms of world-building.

Next up in the Neil Jordan universe, he will be adapting his 2023 novel The Well of Saint Nobody onto the screen, with a cast that includes Jeremy Irons. In other Interview with the Vampire news, Interview with the Vampire's second season is currently underway, with its fourth episode now out.

