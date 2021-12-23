Finland's official Academy Awards entry for 2021 Compartment No. 6 has released a US trailer and poster ahead of its release on January 26, 2022. The film was recently nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes and is currently shortlisted by the Academy for Best International Feature Film. The film's US release comes just before awards season, potentially helping its Oscar bid.

Compartment No. 6, from Sony Pictures Classics, is directed by Joho Kuosmanen and written by Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman, and Kuosmanen. The film is centered around Laura (Seidi Haarla), a Finnish student engaged in an intense love affair in Moscow. She runs away, boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk in northwest Russia. While on the train, she is confined to compartment no. 6 with a gruff Russian miner (Yuriy Borisov). The poster shows Laura leaning her head out of a window, the wind blowing through her hair. It captures a sense of wistfulness and yearning juxtaposed with the barren Russian landscape, a contrast that seems to be at the heart of the film.

Compartment No. 6 has been widely praised by critics. It shared the Grand Prix prize at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with A Hero, Iran's Oscar contender this year. It also received multiple nominations at the European Film Awards, and is nominated for Best International Film at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The final five nominees for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards will be announced on February 5, 2022. Some other popular contenders for the prize are the Danish animated film Flee and the folk A24 thriller Lamb from Iceland. While we don't know yet if Compartment No. 6 will ultimately be nominated, its trailer surely shows off a beautifully shot film with an intriguing and unlikely pair at the center.

Compartment No. 6 will be playing in select US theaters starting January 26, 2022. Check out the new US trailer and poster below.

Here is the synopsis for Compartment No. 6:

A young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads the occupants of compartment no. 6 to face the truth about their own yearning for human connection.

