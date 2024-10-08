Prepare yourselves for the most cinematic mumbling of all time in A Complete Unknown, the trailer for which has just been released, giving us our first look at Timothée Chalamet playing one of the most iconic singers in the history of music, Bob Dylan. Chalamet stars in James Mangold and Jay Cocks’ big-screen adaptation of Elijah Wald’s 2015 book, Dylan Goes Electric!

As shown off in the trailer, the movie will begin during 1965, when Dylan decided to swap his acoustic guitar for an electric one and brought an entirely new sound and vibe to the music industry. Chalamet has been involved with the project for over three years, and after delays in its planned August start date due to industry strikes, filming finally began earlier in March of this year. The movie also marks Mangold’s return to the biopic genre, following the critical success he achieved with Ford v Ferrari for 20th Century Fox back in 2019.

The film will take audiences to iconic locations like Hotel Chelsea and Cafe Wha?, accompanied by an ensemble cast including Edward Norton (American History X) as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman) as Johnny Cash, Elle Fanning (The Girl from Plainville) as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) as Joan Baez, Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline) as Alan Lomax, Scoot McNairy(Narcos: Mexico) as Woody Guthrie, Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Bob Neuwirth and P.J. Byrne (The Boys) as Harold Leventhal.

Why is James Mangold Making a Bob Dylan Movie?

Mangold spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year, and opened up on what excites him about this story, Mangold told Collider:

" It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob, a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years first being embraced and kind of into the family of folk music in New York. And then of course, kind of out running them at a certain point as his star rises. It’s so beyond belief, it's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in America, the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger, to Joan Baez. All have a role to play in this movie."

The movie will open in theaters on Christmas Day, or December 25, if you prefer.