The fantastic feeling of finally finishing a book is overrated. Sure, you're one step closer to your reading goal, but the ludicrous pang in your chest reminding you that those beautiful characters will not be waiting by your bedside desk when you come home that night? Severely underrated. So maybe it's time you spruce things up a little and add a few series to your everyday reading mix.

Assuming you've made up your mind and are reading to discover the gorgeous sights a book series offers, you might be a little skeptical about the wait for the next book in the series. It's time you're in on the secret, too: start with an already completed series and see where it takes you.

Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin

Louise le Blanc fled her coven two years ago. Whether he didn't know where she was stepping into danger or just chose to ignore the threats, only she knew. But in this crooked city of Cesarine, witches like her are hunted and killed. The church's huntsman, Reid Diggory, has lived his life by one principle: thou shalt not suffer a witch to live. They were never meant to meet, but a wicked spell leads them to an impossible union: holy matrimony. Unable to deny her feelings any longer, Lou must make a choice. And love will fool all of us.

With three books in the box set, Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin is a slow-paced series with brilliant characters and an unputdownable plot.

Summer by Jenny Han

Everything good and magical happens between the months of June and August. That is the motto Belly lives her life by. She spends every summer at the beach house with Susannah. Still, she especially misses Jeremiah and Conrad: sometimes brother figures, sometimes crushes, but always boys she has known since her very first summer. Until one terrible yet wonderful summer, when everything is about to change. But maybe, change is for good.

From the author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, the Summer series by Jenny Han is assured to make you love summer.

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi

Juliette Ferrars is a 17-year-old girl cursed with a lethal touch. She is a tortured soul stuck in a poisonous body. So when her captors decide it's time to put her to work, she has to make a choice: Be a weapon. Or be a warrior.

Told from alternating POVs of Juliette Ferrars, Aaron Warner, Adam Kent, and Kenji Kishimoto, the Shatter Me series will steal your heart and keep it sealed until the very end. The series hosts six books and five novellas with fascinating characters and a captivating plot.

Slammed by Colleen Hoover

Still grieving the loss of her father after his unexpected death, eighteen-year-old Layken "Lake" Cohen does everything in her power to hide her pain and be a rock for her mother and younger brother. When they are forced to move, she establishes an instant connection with their new neighbour, Will Cooper. But their entire relationship is rocked when their status quo is redefined the morning after their first date.

While Colleen Hoover is known for writing masterpieces that shake you to your core, Slammed is one of her only New Adult novels, offering a fresh take on pain through Lake and Will's life.

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

In a world divided by blood - Mare Barrow was born in the poverty-stricken Red-blooded commoners. The Silver elites who rule them are possessors of power, both political and superpowers, and they're Gods, and Mare detests them. So when she finds herself working in their palace, she's ready to bring them down. The weapon: her hidden superpower. It isn't that simple, though. After a whiff of her powers, the Silvers declare her a long-lost Silver princess, now engaged to a Silver prince.

With betrayal as the only certainty in its wars, Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard comprises four books and six novellas, available for reading in two orders based on alternate timelines.

Off-Campus by Elle Kennedy

One of the best sports romance series in existence, Off Campus, follows a group of college hockey players traversing a world of betrayal and heartbreak on their way to finding true love. But it won't be that simple.

Off Campus by Elle Kennedy is available on Kindle with five books and two novellas in its set. The characters and plot are captivating enough that you won't be convinced with just one series but worry not because its spinoff, Briar U, is waiting for you to pick it up as soon as you finish Off Campus.

The Folk of the Air by Holly Black

She was seven when her parents were murdered, and she and her sisters were forced to live in the High Court of Faerie. Now seventeen, Jude wants to fit in a world that despises her and wishes her dead. So she'll do anything to belong, including defeating Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King.

A dark, brutal YA fantasy, The Folk Of The Air by Holly Black features luxuriant descriptions of the Faerie, a unique premise, fast-paced twists, and tons of political intrigue.

The Brown Sisters by Talia Hibbert

Talia Hibbert's passion for writing about diverse characters is something readers have adored to bits, but this series is the cherry on the best cake you've ever had. The Brown Sisters series follows three quirky sisters as they find their way into the men of their dreams and a happy ever after we all covet.

While the praise for these books is endless, it is notable to mention that all these books offer body positivity: all three female MCs are curvy, and they own it. The books also represent autism in a positive light and talk about bisexual characters who aren't afraid to embrace themselves.

Caraval by Stephanie Garber

Scarlett Dragna has never left her tiny island. The home she shares with her younger sister Donatella and their cruel and powerful father. After years of yearning to see the Caraval, all her hopes are crushed when her father arranges a marriage for her. But imagine her surprise when her long-awaited invitation finally arrives, except as soon as they reach, Tella gets kidnapped by Caraval's mastermind organizer, Legend.

Lush with all the tropes you'd love to see in a YA fantasy tale, Caraval by Stephanie Garber is a magical tale you won't be able to put down. What sets it apart from other fantasies is the ultimate focus on an indestructible bond between two sisters instead of a whirlwind romance or solving an age-old magical mystery.

Addicted by Kristie & Becca Ritchie

While the series initially starts as the heartwarming love story of rich delinquents Lily Calloway and Loren Hale, it soon unfurls into love stories of the Calloway sisters and some of Lily's other friends. Over the ten books in the series, Krista Ritchie and Becca Ritchie take you through a rollercoaster of emotions that'll have you crying for your life to be written by them.

The Addicted series spans 17 years, three love stories and the births of 13 children. While the books focus on different couples, it's one continuous story and should be read in a fixed order.

