This upcoming series is set to tell the not-so-real tale of career criminal Dick Turpin, an 18th-century highwayman whose shocking exploits have been somewhat romanticized in modern media. From the moment it was first announced, The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin looked to be the sort of comedy the world has been calling out for; the marriage of British period dramas like Bridgerton so popular currently and the whimsical brand of humor made famous by the likes of Taskmaster.

Since then, the series has gained attention following the announcement of many in its high-profile cast, which incidentally contains many names associated with the aforementioned celebrity game show Taskmaster, including the titular patriarch Greg Davies. So, with all that in mind and with the release date edging ever closer, here is everything we know about The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin so far.

When Is The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin Coming Out?

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpinofficially premieres on March 1, 2024. This date also marked the streaming premiere of Ridley Scott's Napoleon on Apple TV+ - perhaps the perfect two-part historical viewing experience.

Where Can You Watch The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin Dick is a really famous robber, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair.

Is There A Trailer For The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

Yes! Available to watch above, the official trailer for The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin was released on February 5, 2024. Backed by a perfectly serious period score, the trailer opens as if showcasing a thought-provoking biopic, with the rug swiftly pulled from under your feet as it becomes abundantly clear that this, as the title suggests, is anything but historically accurate. The trailer highlights The Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding in the titular role, one he feels born to play given his signature style, as he proves beyond no doubt that he and his crewmates are simply useless at being bad. In just over 1 minute 30 seconds, the trailer provides side-splitting laughs in abundance, certainly suggesting that this comedy will be a chucklesome experience not to be missed.

Who Is In The Cast For The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of this upcoming series is its plethora of British comedic talent. Headed by the star of The Mighty Boosh, Noel Fielding, a face synonymous with a host of iconic British comedies, as Dick Turpin, the historically inaccurate show also includes the likes of Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as Jonathan Wild, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Craig the Warlock, Tamsin Greig (Green Wing) as Lady Helen Gwinear, Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) as John Turpin, Ellie White (The Windsors) as Nell Brazier, Joe Wilkinson (After Life) as Geoffrey the Gaoler, Marc Wootton (La La Land) as Moose Pleck, and even Noel Fielding's younger brother Michael (Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy) as Benny Turpin.

The series is also set to feature a bunch of exciting guest stars, including the likes of British Taskmaster Greg Davies (The Inbetweeners) as Leslie Duvall, Jessica Hynes (Doctor Who) as The Reddlehag, Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones) as Ratclyff, Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death) as Gow, Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth) as Maureen, Connor Swindells (Sex Education) as Tommy Silversides, David Threlfall (Shameless) as Tom King, and Laura Checkley (In My Skin) as Sandra.

What Is The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin About?

Image via Apple TV+

The official synopsis for The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin reads:

Dick Turpin sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde. In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship, and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.

It is fair to say that this synopsis oozes the mischief and whimsy that British comedy is famous for, in particular, the sort of nonsensical genius made iconic by the Monty Python gang. With the promise of 'lovable rogues', 'highway robbers', and a 'corrupt lawman', this series looks fit for those wanting some easy-viewing fun and those who love themselves the rolling hills and flamboyant dress sense of a British period piece.

Who Is Behind The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

Image via Apple TV+

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin is directed by Ben Palmer, with writing credits going to the likes of Jon Brittain, Richard Naylor, Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane. Both Oli Julian and Nick Foster produced the score for the series, with executive producer credits going to Kenton Allen, Noel Fielding, Victoria Grew, Matthew Justice, and Ben Palmer, with Anthony Wilcox serving as series producer.

How Many Episodes Are There In The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

Apple has officially announced that there will be a total of six episodes in The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin, with a selection of first-look images being released on Apple.com with their relevant episode number assigned.