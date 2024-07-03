The Big Picture British comedy The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin was renewed for a second season on Apple TV+.

Noel Fielding and an ensemble cast of British comics return for whimsical, zany humor.

Season 1 received mixed reviews, but Apple TV+ renewal marks a change in trend for international comedies.

As reported via Deadline, the irreverent British comedy, The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin, has officially been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+. Noel Fielding will reprise his role as the titular highwayman, once again re-writing history with a whimsical wink and an ensemble of iconic British comics. Fielding's brand of zany humor is on full display throughout the first season, with an intricate plot sacrificed for non-stop laughs. The 19th-century career criminal has long been the discussion of historians, so it was up to some less-than-qualified Brits to put together a modern retelling fit for an audience in need of a harmless laugh.

Interestingly, this renewal marks a stark change in the trend at Apple TV+, with international comedies normally struggling to make it past a first outing. One such comedy that has also managed this feat is Rafe Spall's Trying, which in May began its fourth season. Trying was a silent hit for Apple upon arrival, proving popular enough to warrant three renewals and fly the flag of hope for British comedies on the major streaming platform.

'The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin' Season 1 Was Hit-or-Miss

Upon its arrival, simply the cast list alone was enough to encourage millions to indulge in Fielding's wacky style in all its historical glory. The first season featured an eye-catching strong ensemble, including the likes of Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as Jonathan Wild, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Craig the Warlock, Tamsin Greig (Green Wing) as Lady Helen Gwinear, Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) as John Turpin, Ellie White (The Windsors) as Nell Brazier, Joe Wilkinson (After Life) as Geoffrey the Gaoler, and Marc Wootton (La La Land) as Moose Pleck. This is just a small selection of the brilliant talent on display, with the next season likely looking to build upon it.

However, a list of great names doesn't necessarily guarantee success, as showcased by the mixed reviews the show's first season received. In her review for Collider, Maggie Boccella commented on the series' disappointing failure to impress, saying, "There’s nothing strictly wrong with The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin — just that it’s underwhelming, especially considering the talents lining its cast list. There’s plenty to laugh about if you know where to look, but ultimately, you’re probably better off listening to “Stand and Deliver” than watching this non-committal gang shout it at coaches."

The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin has been officially renewed for a second season on Apple TV+. You can watch all episodes of Season 1 right now on Apple TV+.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin 6 10 Dick is a really famous robber, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Release Date March 1, 2024 Cast Noel Fielding , Duayne Boachie , Ellie White , Marc Wootton , Dolly Wells , Mark Heap , David Threlfall , Geoff McGivern , Joe Wilkinson , Kiri Flaherty , Hugh Bonneville , Asim Chaudhry , Greg Davies Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Claire Downes , Ian Jarvis , Stuart Lane Writers Claire Downes , Ian Jarvis , Stuart Lane , Jon Brittain , Richard Naylor Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ Directors Ben Palmer , George Kane Expand

