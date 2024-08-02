The Big Picture Mark Heap shared exciting news about his increased role in Season 2 of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Despite mixed reviews, the show's standout performances by Noel Fielding and others brought memorable moments to viewers.

The announcement of Season 2 brought hope to fans, especially after the success of Rafe Spall's Trying on Apple TV+.

Via an interview with The Radio Times, star of Friday Night Dinner, Green Wing, and, more recently, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Mark Heap, gave an exciting update about the progress of the latter's second season. Heap said, "That’s about to happen, but I’ve been assured I’ll be in it a lot more, so we’ll see. I’ve had a chat with the writers and they’re very, very good and very open to suggestions. We’re going to have a look at the first three episodes shortly – way ahead of time, which is good. A bit of time to think about it. It’s good fun to do."

Heap's character, John Turpin, was a certain highlight of the opening season, which saw the veteran comedian stand out among some of Britain's best comedic talents. This included the likes of Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as Jonathan Wild, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Craig the Warlock, Tamsin Greig (Green Wing) as Lady Helen Gwinear, Ellie White (The Windsors) as Nell Brazier, Joe Wilkinson (After Life) as Geoffrey the Gaoler, Marc Wootton (La La Land) as Moose Pleck, and, of course, Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) as the titular 19th Century highwayman.

'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Tupin' Has Broken a Frustrating Apple TV+ Trend

Ever since The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin first aired, a mixed critical and public reception left its potential future in doubt. This was made even more unsure when considering that host Apple TV+ has a history of canceling international comedies, with many failing to make it past a first outing. Alas, one shining beacon of hope came in the form of Rafe Spall's Trying, which in May began its fourth season. Not a major hit, the show has silently picked up fans across each of its seasons, becoming a series strong enough to buck an unfortunate comedic trend at the streamer. So, when The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin Season 2 was announced, it is fair to say that there were plenty of raised eyebrows among viewers.

Nevertheless, the show did have its bright moments, especially from some of its big hitters, such as Fielding and Heap. A mixed bag from the start, with moments of pure genius juxtaposed by flat, tired punchlines, the show received a varied set of reviews. One such review was from Collider's own Maggie Boccella, who said, "There’s nothing strictly wrong with The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin — just that it’s underwhelming, especially considering the talents lining its cast list. There’s plenty to laugh about if you know where to look, but ultimately, you’re probably better off listening to “Stand and Deliver” than watching this non-committal gang shout it at coaches."

Mark Heap has given an exciting update on his character and the future of The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin Season 2. You can watch all episodes of Season 1 right now on Apple TV+.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin 6 10 Dick is a really famous robber, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Release Date March 1, 2024 Cast Noel Fielding , Duayne Boachie , Ellie White , Marc Wootton , Dolly Wells , Mark Heap , David Threlfall , Geoff McGivern , Joe Wilkinson , Kiri Flaherty , Hugh Bonneville , Asim Chaudhry , Greg Davies Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Claire Downes , Ian Jarvis , Stuart Lane Writers Claire Downes , Ian Jarvis , Stuart Lane , Jon Brittain , Richard Naylor Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ Directors Ben Palmer , George Kane

