Prepare to meet the world's most useless criminal and the most dandy of highwaymen in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, where we follow the whimsical misadventures of Dick Turpin (portrayed by Noel Fielding) as he unexpectedly becomes the head of a group of misfits. The series, which premieres with two episodes on Apple TV+ on March 1 — with new episodes following weekly — promises to be the most quirky, eccentric and British of comedies, and to mark the show's release, Collider is thrilled to partner with Apple to bring our readers an exclusive behind the scenes glimpse at the show.

Tasked with the challenge of dodging the devious, self-proclaimed thief-catcher Jonathan Wilde, played by Hugh Bonneville, Turpin navigates through his new role with a mix of charisma, theatrical flair, and impressive hair. Set against the backdrop of the 18th century, this playful reinterpretation presents Turpin as an iconic yet improbable outlaw. Alongside his endearing band of rebels, he experiences the rollercoaster of newfound fame and attempts to elude Wilde's grasp, showcasing the unconventional hero's journey with a humorous twist.

Our exclusive clip features irreverent interviews with the cast and crew, including Fielding, Bonneville, Jessica Hynes and Tamsin Greig, while showcasing the barmy action viewers can expect from the magnificently produced show. The cast also features the likes of Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Asim Chaudry, Duayne Boachie, and Connor Swindells.

Who is Dick Turpin?

Dick Turpin (1705–1739) was an infamous English highwayman whose criminal career has been romanticised over the years in literature, movies, and television. Turpin's early criminal activities involved theft and burglary as part of a gang of deer thieves. Later, he became a notorious highwayman, robbing travelers on the roads.

One of the most embellished aspects of his legend is his supposed ride from London to York on his horse, Black Bess, a feat that has been largely discredited by historians. Despite the myths surrounding him, Turpin's actual criminal career was brutal and short-lived. He was eventually captured and hanged in York for horse theft, a common capital crime of the era.

Of course, all of the above is totally irrelevant because the show features his completely made-up adventures, and we could have described him as an astronaut, which would also be as important as the above. To catch the entirely fictional adventures of Richard Turpin, who is a bit of a Dick, check out Apple TV+ on March 1st.

