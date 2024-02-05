The Big Picture Apple TV+ debuts a trailer for The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, a comedy series that reimagines the legend with fantastical elements.

Comedian Noel Fielding leads the chaos as Dick Turpin, a wannabe highwayman who lacks the necessary skills but finds a gang in need of a leader.

Fielding's history of zany comedy, including The Mighty Boosh, shines through in this off-the-wall series filled with humor, magic, and adventure.

You think you know the legend of Dick Turpin? Think again. Apple TV+ has debuted the first trailer for their upcoming series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, starring comedian and Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding, and it’s here to prove that legends aren’t all they seem — sometimes, they’re even crazier.

The upcoming six-episode comedy series, which debuts on the platform on March 1, follows Fielding’s Dick Turpin as he leaves behind the life of a butcher’s apprentice and sets out to become the greatest highwayman history’s ever known. Unfortunately, there are a couple of setbacks — mainly the fact that he’s far too nice to be a proper highwayman, and that he lacks a proper, terrifying gang. But when he stumbles across a group in need of a new leader, he’s off to the races, facing witches, other highwaymen, and even a thieftaker general (Hugh Bonneville) determined to take him down for good.

Noel Fielding’s Got a History of Zany Comedy

The series, created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane, completely throws the real-life exploits of Dick Turpin out the window in favor of a fantastical retelling of events, featuring everything from witches and wizards to an enchanted coach, all accompanied by Fielding’s trademark irreverent humor. But while many may recognize him from his time on The Great British Bake Off, Dick Turpin isn’t the first time he’s led an off-the-wall comedy series: he’s perhaps best known for his work on The Mighty Boosh, a meta comedy series he co-led with Julian Barratt from 2003 to 2007. He also featured in the original Edgar Wright music video for “Blue Song,” which inspired the 2017 film Baby Driver.

Close

But Fielding isn’t alone in leading a chaotic series filled with laughs, adventure, and magic. The series also stars Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Asim Chaudry, Duayne Boachie, and Tamsin Greig. It’s just one of Apple’s expanding offerings of comedy fare, including the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso, Acapulco, Shrinking, The Afterparty, and Dickinson.

The first two episodes of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premiere on Apple TV+ on March 1, with new episodes following weekly. Check out the new trailer below: