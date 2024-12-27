The 2010s gave us some of the darkest psychological thrillers in cinema. Kill List and Joker were as entertaining as they were shocking. One other dark, unsettling, and upsetting picture of the decade is Craig Zobel’s harrowing 2012 film Compliance. It delves into the depths of human psychology with an intensity that leaves viewers questioning their own boundaries.

Compliance is inspired by a true, harrowing story of abuse that took place at a McDonald's in Kentucky, revealing a wave of over seventy similar incidents across the U.S. In the film, Sandra (Ann Dowd), a hopeless romantic fast-food restaurant manager, receives a call from a prankster claiming to be a police officer. The prankster "Officer Daniels" (Pat Healy) tells Sandra that Becky (Dreama Walker), one of the employees she supervises, stole money from a customer's purse and demands that Sandra follow his crooked instructions to deal with the situation before manipulating her into dehumanizing Becky. While we only occasionally see the fake cop going about his mundane activities during the call, his voice, similar to Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller The Guilty, is what we interact with the most alongside Sandra and Becky's visuals. What begins as a mere unusual workplace incident spirals into an abusive nightmare with the caller preying on Sandra's blind obedience to make her bring in accomplices to do horrific things to Becky. Compliance is the perfect film that illustrates one of the most uncomfortable explorations of collective susceptibility to power and coercion.

Why Is 'Compliance' So Unsettling?

What makes Compliance so troubling is its descriptive portrayal of an ethically abhorrent obedience to authority. Its tension is built from its raw plausibility and not gory violence or shocking twists. Ann Dowd embodies Sandra with a haunting portrayal of a character who, though well-meaning, believes the abuse she is causing is simply because she is following orders as expected of her. Apparently, this power might be more than we we are willing to accept. A study conducted in a 1960s experiment by behavioral scientist Stanley Milgram revealed that when he, adorning a laboratory coat and a stethoscope, asked a group of people he had told were in charge of switches responsible for altering electrical shocks of other people in the next room and ordered them to turn the shocks higher and higher, they blindly complied despite growing screams from the other room.

Similarly, in Compliance, without questioning, Sandra follows "Officer Daniel's" cruel instructions simply because he represents authority. When he makes outrageous demands, like for her to strip-search Becky naked, Sandra finds it strange but ultimately complies. The result is the same when the other characters in the film are put to the test by the prankster. Ironically, Sandra states toward the end of the film that she cut off links with her boyfriend, one of the people she inadvertently dragged into the experiment, because he abused Becky when coerced by "Officer Daniels." Sandra's statement is an intriguing study because it aligns with most viewers feeling smarter than the film's prank victims. However, Compliance refrains from painting Sandra as a villain, though it doesn't excuse her either. Instead, Zobel, who also wrote the screenplay, convinces audiences to understand Sandra's choices as a reflection of how ordinary people may be lured into turning inhumane under the guise of duty. Sandra is depicted as much as a victim of the prankster's disturbing authority as Dreama Walker’s Becky becomes a victim of her authority.

What's even more upsetting is the psychological torture meted out to Becky in an isolated and claustrophobic room, where she is stripped naked and made to do dehumanizing things under the watch of strangers. So often, it is said that "it is hope that kills," and so is Becky's long wait for a never-coming solution. It's no surprise that audiences walked out during Compliance's screenings—not out of dissatisfaction, but because its harrowing subject matter was almost too much to bear.

'Compliance' Is a Horror That Mirrors Society's Abuse of Authority

Zobel's direction doesn't apply dramatic outbursts or stylized depictions of violence (though the gruesome scenes where Becky's torturers make her degrade herself, like jumping up and down while naked to "shake off" the money she might be hiding in her body, are absolutely nuts). He goes instead for a reality-like minimalist approach with a focus on intimate storytelling. The film sets the stage for Becky's grim choices by establishing early on just how desperately she needs her job. By the time she is caught in the mire, Zobel has forced audiences to not only be witnesses but also participants who question what we might do in her place. This restrained approach heightens Compliance's horror. Zobel's collaborator, Dreama Walker, brilliantly plays Becky with the confusion and vulnerability of someone in an impossible situation.

In today's world, where authoritative figures are often accused of misinformation and digital manipulation, the film is particularly relevant. Through exposing Sandra's and Becky's ordeal, Zobel asks viewers to scrutinize every piece of information they encounter. Ultimately, Compliance is an unforgettable experience for those who dare to confront its chilling truths.

Your changes have been saved Compliance A normal Friday service at a fast food restaurant becomes interrupted by a police officer who claims an employee stole from a customer, but something more sinister is going on. Release Date August 23, 2012 Director Craig Zobel Cast Ann Dowd , Dreama Walker , Pat Healy , Bill Camp , Philip Ettinger , James McCaffrey Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Crime

Compliance is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.