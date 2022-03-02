Through their exceptional Netflix sketch series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, creators Robinson and Zach Kanin habitually and hilariously explore the social boundaries bent and broken by awkward, insecure, and emotionally stunted people who can't (or won't) read the room. The gleefully juvenile, casually subversive series was a true sleeper hit of the streaming era, finding meme-friendly success time and time again and continuing to grow its enthusiastic fandom day by day. It's a given that Kanin and Robinson would be sought to bring their sharp wits to other streaming services. Now, they'll bring their unique blend of absurdist, cringe-friendly humor to HBO Max through their pilot, Computer School. And based on what little we know about the brand-new show, it's right in line with their outrageous Netflix hit.

As Deadline reports, Computer School follows a recent high school graduate and his uncle, played by Robinson, who find themselves attending the same computer class in suburban Michigan. This single-camera comedy series is written and produced by Robinson and Kanin, while Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats) will direct the introductory episode. Not much else is known about this upcoming series, but we should expect to learn more at a later date.

Previously, Computer School was sold as a pilot for Hulu with penalty after a bidding war. However, for reasons unknown, the service opted not to go forward with it. But it was only a short while before HBO Max swooped in and put it into turnaround, making it go straight to pilot. As the HBO adjacent service continues to find its footing in the intense streaming wars, they seem to recognize how talented and social media-friendly these content creators are, and they want in on that irreverent goodness promptly.

While I Think You Should Leave has garnered no shortage of attention and acclaim online, Netflix oddly remains mum about a third season. Last year's second season was met with even more critical praise, along with a new onslaught of memes, but it's frustratingly still unclear if the service will pick up the show for another season. Should ever the dreadful news come that I Think You Should Leave is canceled, it would certainly be a dark, dark, dark day for comedy. Hopefully, that's not going to happen. But if it did, it's comforting to know that Robinson and Kanin are expanding themselves and continuing to bring their off-kilter brand of hilarity to other respective services.

Of course, the big question moving forward is whether Kanin and Robinson will find the same success with a single-story narrative, opposed to the varied sketches on their previous hit series. Their expertise in challenging and playing against viewers' expectations shows a comedic dexterity that's indebted to their own uniquely sophomoric sensibilities. One expects (or, at least hopes) that they only continue to find that high level of hilarity with this certainly quite promising new sitcom. For now, be on the lookout!

In the meantime, if you haven't watched I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, well, you better get on that, quick! The first two highly rewatchable seasons are always available to stream on Netflix.

