The film series that made Arnold Schwarzenegger a global sensation is coming to 4K. New restorations of Conan the Barbarian and its sequel, Conan the Destroyer will be available in The Conan Chronicles, a new box set from Arrow Video. Both films will feature all-new 4K transfers, scanned from the original film negatives.

The set will include a bevy of special features, both new and old. In addition to archival commentaries from Schwarzenegger and director John Milius (on Barbarian) and director Richard Fleischer and actors Tracey Walter, Olivia d'Abo, and Sarah Douglas (on Destroyer), both films will feature all-new commentaries by genre historian Paul M. Sammon. The set also includes interviews with a dizzying array of creatives; special effects artists, editors, stunt coordinators, and even The Northman director Robert Eggers. Both films will also feature newly-restored isolated score tracks, featuring the late Basil Poledouris' thunderous soundtrack. The set will be released on January 16, 2024, and can be pre-ordered from Arrow Video's website.

What Is Best In Life? The 'Conan' Movies, Of Course

Based on the pulp stories of Robert E. Howard, Conan the Barbarian had become a sensation in the '70s and '80s, thanks to a bestselling line of comics from Marvel Comics. Directed by the maverick John Milius and written by Oliver Stone, 1982's Conan the Barbarian movie was an enormous hit, and made a star out of its leading man, Austrian bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The story was simple - in the ancient land of Hyboria, Conan rose from slavery to become a fearsome warrior, and assembled a band of heroes to take on the evil cultist Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones). A sequel followed in 1984; Conan the Destroyer was lighter and softer than the R-rated original, but still featured plenty of musclebound mayhem for audiences, as well as an eclectic cast that included Wilt Chamberlain, Grace Jones, and Mako. Schwarzenegger has talked about doing another Conan movie for decades, but the project remains in development hell.

Image via Universal Pictures

The Conan Chronicles will be released on January 16, 2024, and is available for pre-order now.