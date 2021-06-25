It's truly the end of an era, as Conan O'Brien has finally concluded his time on late night with the wrapping of his show Conan on TBS this week. The host's final episode aired last night, featuring such guest stars as Jack Black, Will Ferrell, and an unexpected cameo from Homer Simpson, who conducted O'Brien's official exit interview from the network in a delightfully animated sketch.

Speaking for nearly 15 minutes at the conclusion of the episode, O'Brien took a seat to address those watching both in-studio and at home and proceeded to do something simple yet moving: say thank you to the people who had made the show possible within the last decade. From executives at TBS who convinced him to give late-night a shot on the network to his long-time couch companion Andy Richter to his family (including a shoutout to his wife Liza Powel, who was there sitting in the audience), O'Brien seemingly refused to leave out anyone, no matter how long it took.

Conan first premiered on TBS back in November 2010, and served as O'Brien's return to late-night comedy after his departure from The Tonight Show earlier that same year. For the first eight years, the show was broadcast as an hour-long program before flipping to a half-hour format. In November 2020, it was announced that Conan would air its final episode in June, but this won't be the last we see of O'Brien on our television screens. The comedian is going to be shifting to a weekly variety series to air on HBO Max, though no premiere date has yet been set. In addition, his Conan Without Borders travel specials will continue to air on TBS.

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'” O’Brien said in a statement provided to press after Conan's ending was announced. "I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

Watch O'Brien's full farewell speech to late-night below:

