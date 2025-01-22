Conan O'Brien is one of the best late night hosts of the past few decades. After hosting The Late Show, The Tonight Show, and Conan, the famed comedian has accrued a huge fan base. His podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend (co-hosted by Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley) has been highly successful for several years now, and the man is even set to host the Oscars this coming March. People can argue over whom the best talk show hosts, podcasters, and Oscar hosts are, but one thing's for sure: Conan's video game reviews are unmatched. It's easy to find yourself endlessly binge-watching Conan remotes, and that's especially true for the classic "Clueless Gamer" segment from his TBS show—in which he and tech-expert Aaron Bleyaert play a game (sometimes before its release) so that Conan can personally review it.

Conan doesn't know anything about video games, so this often leads to comedy gold. He comments on everything from the setting to the characters' appearances, but in a way that gleefully makes light of what he's playing without coming across as derisive or snobbish. The man brings his trademark enthusiasm, goofiness, and formidable improvisation skills to an environment that's just as absurd as he is. Along with Bleyaert's expertise and genuine love for gaming, these segments became so popular that Conan eventually started bringing celebrities in to play. Most of the best reviews employ the simple Conan-Bleyaert format, but most of these entries are worth checking out for any Conan fans out there. The ten best Clueless Gamer installments are the most consistently funny, have the most amusing interactions between Conan and whoever he's playing with, and show viewers that you don't need to be a gamer to enjoy this material.

10 "Injustice: Gods Among Us"

When Conan learns that he's supposed to read a comic book before even playing Injustice: Gods Among Us, he aptly states that they've entered another level of nerd. The host goes on to make fun of Aquaman and Green Arrow by comparing them to Superman. At one point, Batman and Wonder Woman collide and create a flash of light. Not knowing what just happened, Conan asks if they've just had intercourse.

We soon discover the secret to getting good at Injustice is relatively simple: retype your college thesis. In the meantime, Conan and Aaron have a great back-and-forth about the Fortress of Solitude. Conan points out the ostensible power difference between General Zod and Batgirl, Conan fights using the superhero version of himself (The Flaming C), and Bley is forced to play against him while wearing a woman's blindfold. The end result leaves the segment victorious.

9 "PC: Horror Game Edition"

In this Halloween edition of Clueless Gamer, Conan and Aaron play three titles: Slender, Amnesia, and Outlast. To get the full effect of these horror games, Aaron suggests they play in the dark. So, right off the bat, this segment has a unique atmosphere. In Slender, Conan learns that the controls aren't intuitive: W means forward, for some reason. Other than discovering a suspiciously European truck, the man winds up feeling pretty bored by the whole thing.

Amnesia soon appears to be a misnomer, as the talk show host points out that the main character knows his name, what year it is, and where he is. Then they try Outlast, in which Conan revisits his colonoscopy footage and gets tortured by a distractingly pants-less doctor. Aaron goes on to give his boss some comically bad advice. Along with a few of Conan's funniest ratings, this is definitely an above-average entry in the Clueless Gamer series.

8 "Assassin's Creed: Unity"

Conan's least favorite part of these segments is probably listening to Aaron provide backstory, a contrast between him and Aaron that never gets old. Assassin's Creed: Unity proves a beautifully designed game, but Conan can't get over the fact that everyone in France inexplicably has a British accent. Every time he brings it up, his bemusement gradually builds until he explodes "You're French!" at the screen. This even factors into his final review, which is just as aggressively English as is warranted.

How often does one get the chance to admire a painting during a dangerous riot? Conan should be trying to escape the Bastille, but the subject's back is so chiseled that he can't look away. Afterward, he notes that "Stop the Public Censors from suppressing theatrical productions" isn't the kind of mission that he's interested in. The guy just wants to murder and steal some fruit, and it's hilarious when he acts on this impulse. Along with some public (yet somehow unnoticed) hay-diving, this segment lands on its feet.

7 "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt"

The installment for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt begins with an amusingly awkward "Hello" from Aaron. Soon after, Conan announces himself Emperor of MILFgard, kicking off the segment with a great introduction. The character Yennefer initially annoys him because he thinks it should be "Jennifer," but she winds up giving Conan a new aspiration: finally having sex in a videogame. This is the prevailing theme of this segment, and it yields big laughs the whole way.

Highlights include Conan accidentally getting turned on by a man's feet, using a sword for yard work, and pointing out that the main character has a ridiculous amount of food and drink on his person. Conan becomes so desperate to have sex that he considers getting it on with a water hag—at least until he meets one. He also winds up in a bathhouse wearing an extremely secure towel that somehow stays on during a fight. When his character finally gets lucky on a stuffed unicorn, the entranced host orders Aaron to leave the room. It's a hilarious end to one of Conan's most goal-driven Clueless Gamers.

6 "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare"

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is so intimidating that Conan tries to find the go-back-home-and-go-to-law-school button, but there is no such thing. However, he does find that you can hold X to pay respects at a character's funeral—which feels almost as bizarre a concept in such an action-packed game. After pointing this out, Conan approaches another soldier and just stares at him until the NPC turns awkwardly. The host also wishes there were a button that says, "Well, I guess you're single now" to a widow.

After some more shenanigans, this segment saves the funniest part for last: When Conan has to get across a busy street with no crosswalk, he gets run over again and again by vehicles that don't bother to slow down when they see a dying pedestrian lying in the middle of the road. According to the number of attempts in the upper left corner, Conan tries to run across dozens upon dozens of times. The determination is intense, and the ending brings an unexpected and hysterical revelation to finish another memorable Clueless Gamer.

5 "Super Smash Bros."

Conan begins this segment by displaying his artistic prowess. Since the new Super Smash Brothers for Wii U doesn't even have a cover yet, he drew one: a cartoon of himself looking angry and raising a fist. Aaron is so excited about playing that he can't even speak, which makes for a very promising start to an excellent segment. We learn that Conan hates elves, everyone at Nintendo is probably dropping acid at all hours of the day, and Benjamin Franklin was never President of the United States.

A homicidal spoon-hand boy versus Jared Leto in armor? Bring it on. King Kong versus an eyeless yoga instructor? Even better. Things get crazier when Conan's assistant Sona (who makes every remote she's in better) and Kramer join. The best moments are when the talk show host (a history buff) quizzes his employees in America, helping this segment fight its way onto the list of most beloved Clueless Gamers.

4 "Wilson's Heart"

Virtual Reality is supposed to expand the parameters of the human experience, and Conan insists that VR is supposed to provide a new way for people to have sex. Unfortunately, Wilson's Heart uses this innovative technology to go in the opposite direction of both ideas. Playing as a clumsy 63-year-old who can only see in black and white, Conan comes up with the perfect commercial for this game: "Enter a world where you are un-coordinated! Experience what it's like to be clumsy!"

Throwing clipboards that keep reappearing and trying to grab click-clack balls are just a couple of the many side-splitting moments throughout. The host's response to a huge bathtub-monster is classic Conan, and his inability to throw a device at it highlights the difference between moving in the game and moving in real life. Watching the contrast between what Conan looks like in real life versus what he sees in VR makes this even more amusing.

3 "Grand Theft Auto: V"

Grand Theft Auto V has just come out, and Conan is ready to play it so that he can finally give everyone the go-ahead they've so obviously been waiting for. This man is probably a good driver in real life, but he's a terrible one in here. Whether he's casually hitting cars and pedestrians alike during a casual drive or flipping a truck over in the middle of a chase, Conan shows that being bad at a game can be just as fun as being good at one.

Standing by his decision to leave Wade behind during a mission, Conan makes his way to the strip club (where his character sucks at flirting)—and gets thrown out not once but twice. This brings us to the ultimate finale: he flies a chopper back to the joint for revenge, but makes a fool of himself in spectacular fashion. If there's nothing else to take away from this, remember that bouncers are even more prepared for combat than you think.

2 "God of War" with Bill Hader

Bill Hader is one of the greatest SNL cast members of all time and a prolific voice actor. His improvisational skills rival Conan's, which makes his appearance all the more special. They two have fantastic chemistry; the talk show host introduces Hader as "the ultimate he-man" who's perfect to play God of War with, and Hader goes into a nervous weakling's voice: "Uhhh, hello sir...." When Aaron arrives, they both grill him when he tells them they can't just kill stuff right away. (Poor Bley).

The father-son scenes that Conan and his guest create are hysterical, as when Hader pretends there's someone calling "Sir!" to Kratos because it looks like he's chasing his son in the woods with an axe. Other great moments include the guys pretending that there's an argument going on between two former bandmates and Kratos suddenly pulling out a human head. This segment is wall-to-wall magic, going down as one of the greats.

1 "Final Fantasy XV" with Elijah Wood

When Conan rates a game, it's usually a mixture of light jabbing and genuine engagement with something that he finds entertaining on some level. Fortunately for us, Final Fantasy XV is an exception. Guest star Elijah Wood and Conan start off perplexed, and it only gets worse from there. The extremely daunting James Joyce and Master-of-Nonsequiturs Samuel Beckett together boast several of the most inaccessible literary works of all time, and Conan compares this game to both of them.

A few of the endlessly priceless details include pushing a car through the desert, reading about a wedding dress in "the papers," and a reference to one of the best trilogies of all time. Mr. O'Brien eventually declares that he's never been more confused by a game in his life, and that he's never played anything this long for the show. Upon learning how many hours it takes to defeat a certain monster, Conan finally unleashes his frustration on Aaron—who has been trying (and failing) to explain how this story makes sense. The talk show host's climactic rant at the people who made this game seals the deal: this is the funniest Clueless Gamer ever, bar none.

