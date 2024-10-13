Conan O'Brien is hands down the funniest American late-night host to ever grace network television. The comedian-producer's timeless humor can be traced from his beginnings as a writer for SNL to his booming career on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Despite his retirement from the industry in 2021, die-hard fans of the tall Irish man are still obsessed with Conan's iconic remotes and his silly cameos.

Over his time on air, Conan O'Brien has traveled almost everywhere in the world, as seen in his newest series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, and always seems to get himself involved in the wackiest situations. Whether it be reporting the weather at the Korean Demilitarized Zone with Steven Yeun or dressing as a Harajuku girl in Tokyo, Conan never ceases to make people belly-laugh. And yet, some might have missed Conan O'Brien's equally hysterical cameo in CBS's How I Met Your Mother.

Conan O'Brien Won a Cameo on 'How I Met Your Mother' From a Charity Auction

Image via CBS

The well-loved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, ran for a whopping nine seasons and was nominated for several acclaimed awards. However, Season 7, Episode 17, is especially unique because of Conan O'Brien's surprising cameo! The story behind this appearance is quite humorous, starting with winning an auction.

According to Vulture, he won his non-speaking role on HIMYM through a 2011 charity auction in support of the Ojai Playwrights Conference. After he won the auction, the show's writers and producers brainstormed ideas for Conan's cameo, but the late-night host told the producers he wanted to "blend into" the scene. Bays told Vulture, "...we heard back: 'He just wants to be an extra.' And we realized this was really the funniest version [of a cameo]."

Conan O'Brien's cameo occurred in the 2012 episode "No Pressure," where he briefly appears as an extra in MacLaren's Pub, sitting quietly at the bar without any lines. Conan holds beer as he talks to another extra when Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) races out of the bar. In the final moments of the scene, O'Brien turns around and reveals his confused expression. "In New York, every now and then you'll see somebody famous at a bar, but nobody really makes a big deal out of it," Bay commented in the interview.

This playful cameo highlights Conan's unique sense of humor, as he chose to make his role subtle and almost unnoticeable, rather than being the focus of the scene. His appearance is a fun Easter egg for fans, and it's also a great example of Conan's down-to-earth personality, as he preferred to embrace a non-speaking role rather than seek attention. This cameo has become an amusing trivia piece for fans of How I Met Your Mother and Conan O'Brien's comedic career.

Conan O'Brien Made Quirky Cameos in 'The Office' and Irish Sopa 'Ros na Rún'

Close

Expanding beyond HIMYM, the Emmy award-winning host has also popped up in other famous TV shows. His most popular cameo was in one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, The Office. In Season 2, Episode 16, Conan makes a fleeting appearance in "Valentine's Day," where he walks past Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who's in awe of seeing a celebrity in New York City. This moment is particularly funny because of its subtlety — Conan simply walks by with no lines or direct interaction, leaving Michael excited but disappointed at the same time. Conan's understated presence in this scene adds to the overall awkward humor that defines The Office. It also reflects his willingness to engage in comedy that downplays his own fame, creating humor from how others react to him rather than from his actions.

Another notable Conan O'Brien cameo is in Ros na Rún, an Irish-language soap opera. Conan visited the show's set during a trip to Ireland, and rather than playing a large, attention-grabbing role, he once again chose a more modest appearance. The soap opera, which is entirely in the Irish language and set in a fictional village, featured Conan briefly interacting with the local characters in a casual setting. His participation, though brief, added a fun and unexpected element to the soap while highlighting Conan's connection to his Irish heritage.

Ultimately, these cameos are perfect examples of how Conan O'Brien blends self-deprecation and wit to create memorable, low-key moments that still make a big impact. Whether it's in a comedy like the murder-mystery Murderville or even in a K-drama parody, Conan’s charm lies in his ability to make himself part of the laugh without stealing the spotlight, adding depth to his already versatile comedic legacy.

How I Met Your Mother is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX