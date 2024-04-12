The Big Picture Conan O'Brien Must Go showcases the titular comedian's humor, wit, and heart while traveling and connecting with fans worldwide.

O'Brien maintains sincere interactions, self-deprecating humor, and unpredictability in the series, reminiscent of his iconic comedy.

Despite the brief four-episode run, O'Brien's genuine rapport with fans and innovative comedy style makes the series a must-watch for repeat viewing.

Across the expansive landscape of late-night television, one name has always stood out as a beacon of humor and boundless creativity: Conan O’Brien. From humble beginnings as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons to an iconic tenure as the host of Late Night nearly three decades ago, O’Brien has continually pushed the boundaries of comedy through razor-sharp wit, surrealism, and self-deprecation. While there were bumps along the way (in the form of The Tonight Show), the orange-haired comedian graced us with even more shenanigans on his TBS series, Conan, for over a decade. But after the show’s end in 2021, O’Brien nestled into the world of podcasts and has only now emerged from his cocoon for what might be the year’s most inventive and wildly hilarious series: Conan O’Brien Must Go. The Max Original is not only side-splittingly funny with its keen understanding of the world through a cinematic lens, but its heart also speaks to what audiences need more of when it comes to feel-good TV.

Across four very colorful and vibrantly refreshing episodes taking O’Brien to Norway, Argentina, Thailand, and Ireland, the Max Original is rather personal. Having transitioned from talking to celebrities behind a desk for 30 years to steering a podcast empire with Team Coco, O’Brien is finally stretching his lanky legs to meet the new friends he made through his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. With each episode clocking at around 40 to 50 minutes and filled to the brim with O’Brien’s signature wit, irreverent charm, and unpredictability across beautiful, sprawling cities and landscapes, Conan O’Brien Must Go is remarkably hilarious and heartfelt. It’s a shame there are only four episodes, but that might work in the show's favor simply because of how good you feel at the end of it all.

Conan O'Brien Must Go (2024) Follows Conan O'Brien as he visits new friends he made through his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend (2018), and engages in in-depth discussions with viewers from all around the nation and the globe. Cast Conan O'Brien Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1

What Can You Expect From ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’?

Evolving from O’Brien’s long-running travel segments first seen on Late Night in the '90s and various remote broadcasts over the years, Conan O’Brien Must Go gives birth to a new era in the pompadour-haired comedian’s career. Blending his passion for travel, history and genuinely getting to know people, the series could be pegged as an iteration of Conan Without Borders, but the two couldn’t be more different. Incorporating his offbeat humor and quick-witted intellect into every situation, the internationally recognized comedian surprises new friends he’s made through his podcast and spends time getting to know them. While O’Brien builds a genuine rapport with the former podcast guests, he also takes in the local culture, cuisine, and sights while satiating his historical thirst.

It’s this aspect that heightens the show's brilliant premise. Through his interactions with people from all walks of life, O'Brien is sincere and personable, even if he puts on a wry face at times or gives his new friends some tough love and advice disguised as shit-talking. The first episode finds O’Brien in Norway meeting two of his fans. Unfortunately, he’s lost his luggage, but that doesn’t stop him from attempting to fit in, which includes dressing like a local (much to their chagrin) and engaging in Viking battles that force his pants to occasionally fall down. One of the episode's most riotous moments is when he sings in his distinguishable tight-pants forced voice with a Norwegian band named E.D.A. and gets thrashed by a child in a bar. Yes, you read that right.

While in Buenos Aires, O'Brien takes on practice with a local football club, as the episode opens in the most horrifically hilarious way that stirs further interest in how his week transpired. He also reconnects with his executive producer (and nemesis) Jordan Schlansky, with the two sparring over Argentinian customs and pronunciations. During his travels in Bangkok, O’Brien not only takes part in some belly-busting Muay Thai fighting but goes on his own “mysterious voyage” after eating some of the city’s spicy night market spreads. It’s among the wildest, funniest moments in the entire series, playing on the type of humor he first showcased in The Simpsons. The last episode finds O’Brien chasing down his roots in Ireland. Although he has been to the Emerald Isle many times on his shows, it’s a little different this time around, as he integrates himself as a local and has a very intimate, personal moment on his ancestral grounds that will leave you feeling emotional. Yet the best parts come from his meeting fans and getting to know them while speaking like a local and singing with the Irish Tenors. We're also treated to his Irish television debut on one of the country’s longest-running soap operas, spoken entirely in Gaelic — and it is something!

Conan O’Brien Is the Only Host Who Could Pull Off a Show Like This

O’Brien has long maintained on his foreign travels that the most foolproof path to laughs is by making himself the butt of as many jokes as possible, and that’s the case with Conan O’Brien Must Go. It’s this sincerity that sets him apart from others. He never resorts to patronizing those he comes across. Instead, he makes them feel welcome, like a friend. O’Brien’s working for us while laughing at himself. This comedic self-awareness is visible in his subsequent adventures, where he creates an openness with those he sets out to meet. Through this dynamic, O’Brien offers viewers the chance to understand his humor while fostering a sense of intimacy that goes beyond mere entertainment. No other host in the talk show landscape could do what O’Brien does, thanks to this innate quality unique to the comedian who always puts fans first.

By tapping into shared experiences on his podcast that highlight so many of his vulnerabilities and insecurities as a way to relate, O’Brien knows how to bring fans into the moment and evoke genuine laughter while touching hearts. Throughout these four episodes, his genuine affection for fans is palpable in his interactions. The comedian goes above and beyond to show appreciation for their support, and it’s this quality that makes Conan O’Brien Must Go so charming. The overall production produced by his longtime CONACO team, including Mike Sweeney (who directs every episode), aligns well with the show’s messaging. It effectively satisfies the appetites of die-hard fans through the usual comedic hijinks while also offering a heartwarming watch for new audiences on Max in a sweeping, cinematic way.

‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ Needs More Episodes

Although it’s disappointing to have only four episodes after waiting for three long years following the end of Conan on TBS, O’Brien’s unwavering connection with the audience proves unique in a very different television landscape. O’Brien’s show is no longer made for single-viewing nights. Instead, there needs to be a clear focus on production value and narrative, which is exactly what Conan O’Brien Must Go does in its four episodes. While O’Brien hasn’t reinvented himself here and still resorts to absurdities and physical comedy, he does know how to keep it fresh and striking. His humor might not have changed, but it does morph when he interacts with others, shifting it into a relatively unique experience every time.

While the show has a strong reason to return for more, these four episodes are a solid indicator of O’Brien’s longstanding hold over audiences – and it would be a crime if we didn’t get a Season 2. These episodes chronicling an awkward traveler are a notch above what we’ve seen in other travel documentaries thanks to the sharp editing and location scouting that give O’Brien exactly what he needs to elevate his comedy. The brevity might seem like a downside, but the writing and performance are still as fresh as they were in the years between Late Night and Conan. Conan O’Brien Must Go offers an abundance of heart and humor while rendering the comedian's latest chapter irresistibly captivating and uproariously funny.

Conan O'Brien Must Go (2024) REVIEW Conan O’Brien Must Go gives birth to a new era in the pompadour-haired comedian's career. 9 10 Pros Conan O'Brien maintains sincere interactions, self-deprecating humor, and unpredictability in this new series, reminiscent of his iconic comedy.

O'Brien's unwavering connection with the audience proves unique in a very different television landscape.

Each episode is filled to the brim with O'Brien's signature clever wit and irreverent charm. Cons Although the show only has four episodes, this length works in its favor.

Conan O’Brien Must Go premieres April 18 on Max.

