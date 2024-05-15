The Big Picture Conan O'Brien Must Go season 2 announced, following successful 1st season on Max with high ratings and positive reviews.

In a panel filled with exciting news about The Last of Us, Harry Potter, and House of the Dragon, one of HBO's most well-received shows of the year got an exciting new update. The studio announced that Conan O'Brien Must Go, the series which follows talk show host Conan O'Brien on a journey around the world is officially returning for Season 2. Both critics and fans appreciated the first season of the series, with the former delivering a strong 94% score and the latter offering a slightly weaker but still impressive 79% rating on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The series first premiered on Max on April 18 with four episodes each detailing O'Brien visiting friends he made through his 2018 podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. O'Brien is best known for his previous talk shows, Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Conan, each of which he earned several Emmy nominations for which he's accrued four wins over the years. He's also made guest appearances over the years as himself in projects such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, which recently aired its final episode on April 7, as well as Murderville, a whodunnit mystery series on Netflix starring Will Arnett and Haneefah Wood.

What Else Is Streaming on Max?

HBO has no shortage of award-winning, critically acclaimed projects streaming on Max, but the platform is still outside the top five in the largest streaming services in 2024, behind Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ by a considerable margin. Nonetheless, Max still has some of the most popular projects in the game, currently airing The Sympathizer, the spy miniseries starring recent Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. and Hoa Xuande, which is set to debut its final two episodes on May 19 and 26.

It's also set to be a big summer for Warner Bros. and HBO with their streaming service preparing to air the highly-anticipated House of the Dragon Season 2. The first season brought home an Emmy Award win for Outstanding Fantasy Costumes, and was nominated in eight other categories total. The highest-grossing movie of the year, Dune: Part Two, is set to stream on the platform in less than one week on May 21, and 2023 hits Barbie and No Hard Feelings also land in the top 10.

The first season of Conan O'Brien Must Go is now streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on Season 2.

