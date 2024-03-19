The Big Picture Former late-night host Conan O'Brien's new docuseries Conan O'Brien Must Go premieres on April 18, 2024.

The series features O'Brien's signature awkward humor as he travels to locations like Ireland and Argentina.

Fans can expect hilarious antics, interactions with locals, and zany adventures.

When it comes to the current comedic landscape, there’s arguably no one funnier than Conan O’Brien. The former late-night host has been spending the last couple of years making his fans laugh with his popular podcast series Conan Needs a Friend. However, since his popular series Conan ended in 2021, there has been a void in late-night television that hasn’t been filled. Now, O’Brien will be visiting his fans all around the world in Conan O'Brien Must Go and the new trailer for the docuseries teases the hilarious antics the comedian will be getting into this season.

If you’re a fan of O’Brien, you’ll feel right at home with his signature brand of awkward humor and charm. In the vein of his former specials on his late-night show Conan Without Borders, each episode will see the comedian in a different location interacting with the locals. Ireland and Argentina are two of the stops on this zany adventure. The best part is that O’Brien isn’t going in alone as his former associate producer, Jordan Schlansky, will be joining in on the fun. The latter, being the very cultured man that he is, can be seen butting heads with his boss on more than a few occasions. One instance in particular has them humorously discussing how to pronounce the word tango. Also, when these two goofballs are together, they’re obligated to go to at least one fancy dinner. Judging from the trailer, Conan O'Brien Must Go won’t disappoint in that department.

Conan O'Brien Must Make Us Laugh

O’Brien has had an insanely treasured almost half-century career working on the original era of The Simpsons and writing for Saturday Night Live in the late 80s, but it was his time on The Late Show starting in 1993 that propelled him to superstardom. Talk shows have always been a difficult genre of TV to crack, but Conan made the show his own with his quirky personality and unique interview style that made every interaction must-watch material.

When he moved on to his next talk show simply titled Conan in 2010, his star power only grew as his brand of comedy got more refined as time went on. His segments with Schlansky became instant classics, with Harrison Ford dropping the producer's Lego Millennium Falcon and the pair’s trip to Italy being comedy gold. That’s why it’s so exciting for O’Brien to return to TV with this new docuseries. The comedian has always been at his best when he’s being himself in an on-location segment. This series promises to take that concept to the next hilarious level. Let’s just hope the pair don’t cause an international incident.

When Does ‘Conan O'Brien Must Go’ Premiere?

All four episodes of Conan O'Brien Must Go will stream on Max on April 18, 2024. Until then, you can view the new trailer above.

