Max, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max, and Conan O'Brien are finally able to unveil their new show together after years of the comedian teasing it. In an ode to his many segments taking to the street and his Emmy-winning Conan Without Borders segments, he's heading around the world once again with the travelogue Conan O'Brien Must Go. The four-part series will see him visiting people he's met and dove deep with across the globe through his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan. With the announcement came a teaser where he's shown surprising the fans he's met through the podcast and partaking in their local culture.

O'Brien enters the trailer clad in Viking garb while embracing the cold of Norway. He doesn't quite vibe with the getup, but he's definitely down to meet with some of his fans from the podcast including Jarle whom he previously chatted with about his musical duo. Since they're now together in person, he gets to take the stage with Jarle, go into the recording booth, and generally mess around with his friend from Bergen. He then heads to Bangkok, Thailand to meet Anna and her mother. While there, he experiences all the wonders the city has to offer from Thai boxing to spicy street food and even buying phallic objects while in the famous floating markets. In general, the teaser sets up a fun twist on a travel series that plays to what made Conan's many travel segments over the years so beloved.

O'Brien frequently has a blast when taking the team on the go as apparent from his myriad of hilarious remotes from both Late Night and Conan. He's eager to bring the fun directly to his fans once again, saying of the series, "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did." His ability to gel with just about anyone and generally have fun with whatever setting he's in was something HBO executive vice president of programming Nina Rosenstein hit on in a statement about the series, saying:

Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me. It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.

What Else Does O'Brien Have Going On Nowadays?

Conan O'Brien Must Go is produced by Conaco with O'Brien executive producing alongside Jeff Ross. This series has been a long time coming for the former late-night television host as he's been planning the move since departing Conan at TBS. He's since occupied his time with his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast and the aforementioned fan-centric companion show. Through his digital brand Team Coco, he's continued to put out plenty of additional content and produce other podcasts like Parks and Recollection. O'Brien's also set to star in Please Don't Destroy's buddy comedy which is set to premiere on Peacock on November 17.

There's no premiere date yet for Conan O'Brien Must Go. Check out the teaser below.