Conan O'Brien announced last night that his long-running nightly show will come to an end this June, giving us only a few weeks to say farewell. But out of the ashes of Conan, a new weekly show on HBO Max will arise.

O’Brien used his trademarking good humor to announce that Conan was coming to an end, adding that during these last few weeks the show will bring special guests and discuss some of the best moments of the eleven years the late-night talk was on air. The last episode will also be an extended hour-long finale, double the time of the current half-hour the show has since 2019. Even if the main show is coming to an end, the Conan Without Borders travel specials, featuring O’Brien traveling to other countries, will continue to air on TBS for the moment.

Conan finale puts an end to an impressive milestone, because O'Brien has the current title of longest-working of all current late-night talk show hosts in the United States, with almost 28 years dedicated to the format. O’Brien took David Letterman’s position as host of Late Night in September 1993. In 2009, O’Brien left Late Night to host The Tonight Show for seven months, before Conan premiered on TBS. While we’ll still get to see O’Brien on HBO Max, his departure from cable to streaming is a sign the ways we produce and consume television are indeed changing. After all, who will berate Jordan Schlansky and ruin his Karate Kid II fandom?

Until June 24, Conan will keep airing from Monday through Thursday at 11 pm ET on TBS. O’Brien is set to host a weekly entertainment program at HBO MAX, but so far no further details of the new show were released.

