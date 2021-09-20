Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien apparently decided to crash the stage last night while his fellow talk show host Stephen Colbert gave his acceptance speech for the 2021 Outstanding Variety Special Emmy award for his 2020 election night special Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.

At the L.A. Live Event Deck and after having lost his Emmy for Best Variety Talk Series to John Oliver and his HBO show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the Conan talk-show star merrily followed after Colbert and his group of Late Show employees onstage. O’Brien stayed celebrating onstage as Colbert accepted his Emmy. In response to this, Colbert only laughed as he noticed his fellow TV talk show host on the stage. “Thank you. Wow. I haven’t met some of these people before “ Colbert quipped during his speech and later added "... These people behind me are absolutely — most of the people behind me — really deserve this Emmy right now”.

Amusingly enough, this was not the first time O’Brien was to blame for causing chaos on the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards’ night. Earlier in the show, he interrupted Frank Scherma, the CEO of the Television Awards, beginning to loudly cheer and shout and effectively making the audience shift their attention to his entertaining outburst.

O’Brien’s behavior was unsurprisingly topic for discussion in the backstage press room where the Emmy winners went with their trophies. Among these were Colbert and Oliver, the latter of which had some words for Conan regarding his award: “He can take it from my cold, dead hands! I realize I said I appreciated him, but not that much.”

This year sadly brought the Conan show on TBS to an end, with its last episode airing back in June.

