One 80s movie which shows off Arnold Schwarzenegger's incredible physique as the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner just got a devastating streaming update. Netflix has officially announced that Conan the Barbarian, the 1982 fantasy action adventure flick which Schwarzenegger stars in alongside James Earl Jones and Sandahl Bergman, will leave the platform at the end of this month with no new streaming home in sight. The film follows a powerful warrior, Conan (Schwarzenegger), who seeks to avenge the genocide of his people and the murder of his parents at the hands of a snake cult. In addition to Schwarzenegger, Jones, and Bergman, Conan the Barbarian also stars Max von Sydow, Ben Davidson, and Cassandra Gava, and the film currently sits at a 67% score from critics and a 74% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Conan the Barbarian is based on the character by Robert E. Howard, and John Milius, Oliver Stone, and Edward Summer teamed up to write the script. Milius is best known for his work on Rome, the sword and sandal TV series which ran from 2005-2007, Stone is best known for working on projects such as Platoon (1986), JFK (1991), Natural Born Killers (1994), and Born on the Fourth of July (1989), and has worked with the likes of Tom Cruise, Woody Harrelson, Kevin Costner, and many more. Milus also directed the film, and his last feature directorial outing came in 1991 when he helmed Flight of the Intruder, the jungle adventure film starring Danny Glover and Willem Dafoe which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

What Are the Most Popular Things To Watch on Netflix?

Rebel Ridge, the Aaron Pierre-led action thriller, has been a major hit for Netflix since it premiered several weeks ago, and the latest sci-fi flick, Uglies, has also seen strong viewership. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has also made a final push into the Netflix top 10 before it leaves the platform at the end of the month. Other films in the Netflix top 10 include American Gangster, which stars Denzel Washington, and Edge of Tomorrow, the sci-fi epic starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

Conan the Barbarian stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Earl Jones and was written by Oliver Stone and Edward Summer and directed by John Milius. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Conan the Barbarian before it leaves Netflix at the end of the month.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) A young boy, Conan, becomes a slave after his parents are killed and tribe destroyed by a savage warlord and sorcerer, Thulsa Doom. When he grows up he becomes a fearless, invincible fighter. Set free, he plots revenge against Thulsa Doom.

